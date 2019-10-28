‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau Celebrate Son After Alleged Fight, Hint At Reconciliation

Javi Marroquin's little boy is 11-months-old.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau were involved in an alleged fight over the summer that seemed to put an end to their relationship. Now, months later, the Teen Mom 2 stars are acting as co-parents to their young son, Eli Joseph, as rumors continue to swirl in regard to a potential reconciliation.

Months after calling off their engagement amid rumors claiming Marroquin cheated on Comeau at their Delaware home, he and Comeau posted images of their son as he turned 11-months-old.

In Marroquin’s post, he shared a video of Eli climbing around his home in a skeleton T-shirt as Comeau pointed out that the boy had grown a bit more mischievous with age and shared a photo of the boy posing next to blocks that read, “11 Months.”

“Waiiiiit for itttt… happy 11 months to this monster,” Marroquin wrote on Instagram, in the caption of his video.

Although the couple was not seen together on Eli’s big day, their Instagram posts seemed to hint that they were together because Eli was wearing the same outfit.

Marroquin and Comeau began dating one another in summer 2017 after meeting at the wedding of a mutual friend. However, just weeks into their romance, the couple parted ways and Marroquin struck up a relationship with his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. Then, after Marroquin and DeJesus called it quits in early February of the following year, he and Comeau rekindled their romance.

Shortly after giving their relationship another shot, Marroquin and Comeau confirmed they were expecting their first child together. This child was the second for Marroquin, who also shares an older son, 5-year-old Lincoln, with his former wife, Kailyn Lowry.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors have been swirling in regard to a potential reconciliation between Marroquin and Comeau for the past several weeks.

In mid-September, a source spoke to Radar Online about the couple’s relationship and claimed the two of them were doing their best to work on things and get back together. Although Marroquin and Comeau have never actually confirmed whether or not the report was true, they were seen together at the home they once shared around that time.

Following rumors of cheating, Marroquin offered a public apology to Comeau on his Instagram page.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” he wrote. “I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough.”

To see more of Marroquin, Comeau, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.