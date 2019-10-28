After Donald Trump’s World Series Debacle, Twitter Reminds Him That Barack Obama Got Standing Ovations

Donald Trump’s critics are piling on after his recent debacle during Game 5 of the World Series.

The president took in the game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., sitting in a luxury box with his wife and a number of political allies. The night turned very chilly for the president when he was shown on the stadium’s video screen — boos rained down from the crowd, along with chants of “Lock him up!” that spread across the stadium. Trump appeared to be shaken by the torrent of jeers that were sent his way, with cameras catching the moment his smile turned into a slight frown.

Many of Trump’s critics are taking the chance to twist the knife, reminding Trump of how much more love his predecessor got at games. In particular, Barack Obama has been an especially popular president with sports fans — possibly due to his open fandom, as Obama has been a longtime NBA fan and proudly backed his Chicago hometown teams. Obama has frequently gotten big cheers — and even standing ovations — when he has attended sporting events.

That was the case earlier this year when Obama showed up to the NBA Finals, where he received a standing ovation from the crowd — even though the game was taking place north of the border in Toronto. While Trump was met on Sunday with heated “Lock him up!” chants, the crowd at the NBA Finals greeted Obama with chants of “MVP! MVP!”

@realDonaldTrump Remember this?? Barack Obama gets a stand ovation AND MVP chants. https://t.co/M32DRqOuHo — ???? ChRiStY PaRsOnS ???? (@s4v3dby0) October 28, 2019

Obama even drew a big reaction from the same fans who jeered Trump. Many fans shared a video of the huge ovation that Obama received when he threw out the first pitch at the home opener for the Washington Nationals in 2010.

Loading...

The videos spreading across social media seem to be aimed at irking Trump, who has been particularly hard on Obama. Their less-than-stellar relationship dates back to when Trump was one of the key figures pushing the unfounded theory that Obama was not a U.S. citizen, repeatedly claiming that he faked his birth certificate.

However, not all of Donald Trump’s critics were in the mood to add fuel to the fire after his World Series debacle.

On Monday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough — who is one of the more vocal media critics of Trump — said that it was “un-American” for fans to chant “Lock him up!” during the game. This viewpoint wasn’t commonly shared. Many people verbally attacked Scarborough for criticizing what they considered a legitimate criticism of Trump, which they quickly pointed out was something the president popularized when he led chants against Hillary Clinton.