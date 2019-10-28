Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Anxiety, Says She Is Making ‘So Much Progress’

In the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska has been more open about her anxiety. On one episode, the mom-of-three admitted she was on the verge of having a panic attack during a family trip to Minnesota. In fact, the anxiety was so bad that she had her husband, Cole DeBoer, pull over. Recently, Chelsea took to Twitter to reveal that things are going better in regards to her anxiety and that she is making “so much progress.”

Replying to a follower, Chelsea wrote, “I am making so much progress with it seeing that there is light at the end of the tunnel I was in. Been a year of working on myself for sure!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea has been open about her postpartum anxiety, something that the mom says she experienced after all her births. However, she revealed that it was particularly bad after giving birth to her son, Watson, in January 2017.

“After giving birth, I personally go through a period of what I would say is pretty severe postpartum anxiety, (It was by far the worst after having Watson.) … For me, leaving them to go out just causes a lot of stress and anxiety.”

Chelsea’s postpartum anxiety may explain why she doesn’t like traveling without her kids, and when she planned a special trip for her oldest daughter, Aubree, she asked her mom to come along to watch her two youngest kids as well.

Chelsea Houska was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship between Chelsea and Aubree’s father did not work out and she eventually moved on. She met Cole DeBoer at a gas station and although the two didn’t speak when they first saw one another, Cole eventually found Chelsea on social media and the two struck up a relationship. Chelsea and Cole married in October 2016 and, at the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child together, their son Watson. Later that year, they had another wedding. The following year, Chelsea revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child, a daughter they named Layne. Chelsea gave birth to Layne on the day of her own birthday in August.

Fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska on the new season of Teen Mom 2. New episodes air Tuesday nights on MTV. They can also follow the mom-of-three on her social media accounts.