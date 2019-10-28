Cindy Prado Channels Britney Spears In Sexy ‘Slave 4 U’ Costume

Cindy Prado is known for flaunting her figure on Instagram. On Monday, she took things to another level when she updated her account with a post that included several snaps of herself dressed up as Britney Spears when the singer performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the Video Music Awards in 2001.

The post consisted of several photos and videos of Cindy wearing an outfit that looked strikingly similar to the one Britney wore 18 years ago. The ensemble consisted of a strappy olive top that featured a bejeweled broach attached at the bottom. She teamed the top with a pair of blue boy shorts that was also adorned with jewels. Several blue scarves were attached to the back of the shorts to recreate the flowy look of Britney’s iconic outfit. The skimpy number flashed plenty of skin, calling attention toward Cindy’s ample chest, chiseled abs, and long legs.

Cindy also wore a pair of nude mid-calf boots with the outfit. To continue with the glam look, Cindy added glitter on her chest and abdomen as well as a few jewels on her chest. The beauty wore a full face of makeup for the occasion and her hair fell down in loose waves around her shoulders. To add a bit of fun to the outfit, Cindy also wore a stuffed yellow snake around her neck.

Cindy not only had the look down, but she also had the moves down as well. Several of the videos she posted showed her flaunting her dance moves while wearing the sexy number, apparently out for a night of fun.

In the post’s caption, Cindy said she was living out her pop star dreams in the costume, asking her followers to tag Britney in hopes that the singer would notice her.

Cindy’s followers went wild over the post and were quick to tell her how stunning she looked. Some even thought she rocked the look better than Britney.

“Killed it,” one admirer said.

“You did it better than Britney,” wrote a second follower.

“WOW just absolutely magnificent,” said a third Instagram user.

“Done it justice,” a fourth fan commented.

Loading...

There aren’t too many outfits that Cindy doesn’t look great in. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the blond beauty looked sensational in a pair of see-through shorts. The Miami-based model also recently showcased her fabulous figure in a cute white dress.

Fans wanting to see what Cindy will wear next can follow her Instagram account.