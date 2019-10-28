‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 4: Here’s Who Died In The Latest Episode

As members of Alexandria attack Lydia in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead,' a death results.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw conflict rising within Alexandria as the paranoia and fear relating to the Whisperers continues. As a result of this, some residents were taking out their frustrations on Lydia (Cassady McClincy), who was once a member of the Whisperers.

As Forbes points out, Lydia, hiding from the onslaught, is found by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. He then gives her some further advice on how to cope with the situation. It becomes obvious during this conversation that Negan and Lydia have had a few chats previously. However, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) interrupts and then goes on to tell Negan to stay away from her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers were expecting this conflict between Negan and Daryl in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10. However, afterward, when Lydia meets up with the group after dark and a fierce fight breaks out, Negan ignores Daryl’s words and rushes to her side.

Eliza Morse / AMC

This, ultimately, saved her life as the group was intent on beating her pretty severely. However, Negan’s actions came at a much bigger cost. As Negan ran in, he pushes one character aside, using so much force that he caused her death when her head hit the wall behind them. So, while Negan saved Lydia’s life, it has actually caused much more conflict within the community as a result.

Many residents of Alexandria are now calling for Negan to be killed in retaliation for the death of Margo (Jerri Tubbs). Daryl, surprisingly, is not. He believes Lydia when she says that Negan was helping her and that he didn’t intentionally kill the woman. He also believes her when she says that she would be dead if Negan hadn’t stepped in when he did.

Loading...

The council then gathered to decide what to do with Negan. The vote was tied with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) set to cast the deciding vote. However, Gabriel decided that they should adjourn and meet again in the morning to cast another vote, giving everyone time to think about the situation more thoroughly.

By morning, though, Negan had been freed by an unknown person and now tensions are set to rise further in The Walking Dead as a result of this.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”