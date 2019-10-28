Hannah Brown Has Tyler Cameron’s Votes As Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Journey With Alan Bersten Continues

Fans did not get an engagement between Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron last spring on The Bachelorette, but it seems she still has his support as she tackles Dancing with the Stars this fall. So far, Hannah and her partner, Alan Bersten, have been doing well with both the judges and the viewers, and apparently, one of those viewers has been Bachelorette runner-up Tyler.

After Hannah’s Bachelorette engagement to Jed Wyatt imploded, fans were hoping she and Tyler could rekindle their sizzling-hot romance. During the finale, Hannah did ask Tyler to go out for drinks, which they did just a couple of days later. Tyler stayed with Hannah overnight, but right after that, he was hanging with Gigi Hadid in New York City.

Tyler and Gigi’s rumored romance fizzled after a couple of months. Both Hannah and Tyler have been asked about a potential romantic reunion, and both have brushed off questions or any suggestions that they might give things another go.

Despite that, it seems that Tyler still wants to do his best to support Hannah, at least as her DWTS journey continues. Tyler talked to Us Weekly and shared that he has been watching Hannah and Alan this fall on Dancing with the Stars. Not only that, but it seems he has been voting for the duo.

“Of course I want her to win,” Tyler told the outlet.

Tyler also said that Hannah has been “killing it” and that it looks like she’s been having a blast.

Granted, it’s a far stretch from casting votes for his ex-girlfriend to contemplating a romantic reunion. For now, it seems that both Tyler and Hannah are focusing on the projects that have come their way and are moving slowly in terms of pursuing new romantic relationships.

Not only has Hannah had to sidestep questions about reuniting with Tyler, but The Bachelorette star has faced plenty of questions about whether she and Alan might be more than dance partners. In a recent television appearance, Hannah insisted Alan is just a good friend, not a boyfriend. Despite that, the chances are that DWTS fans will keep buzzing about the chemistry between the two.

Are things really over for the former Bachelorette lovebirds or could the sparks eventually fly again for Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown? Could Hannah and Alan Bersten ultimately win Dancing with the Stars, perhaps in part thanks to Tyler’s votes and support? The DWTS finale is just a few weeks away and fans are anxious to see how far this pair can make it in Season 28.