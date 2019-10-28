World Series Flashers Julia Rose And Lauren Summer Are Topless Again And Returning To Nationals Stadium

In case you didn’t catch them flashing the camera during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series, Instagram models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer are going for Take 2.

The pair gained worldwide attention when they stood up behind home plate and flashed their breasts in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game. Now, the pair are trying to make the most of their time in the spotlight and announced on Monday that they are heading back to Washington, D.C., to take more pictures.

Julia took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share their newest plans, sharing a video in her Instagram Stories saying that she and Lauren were going back to Nationals Park. The pair, who were topless in the video but strategically covered by their arms, said they had forgotten their shirts at Nationals Park and were going back to take more pictures.

Those who follow Julia Rose on Instagram would not be surprised to see her losing her shirt. The model and founder of the skin-baring SHAGMAG frequently shares topless pictures, usually just covered enough to stay within Instagram’s strict rules against overt nudity.

Julia has also given an outlet for other women to show off their stuff with SHAGMAG, an online magazine featuring other rising Instagram models in various stages of undress. As she wrote in the site’s description, Julia wanted to create a place where they would also have a chance to have their own voice.

“I wanted to create a place that was fun but one that still had meaning. There is nothing wrong with sex and nudity, and wanting more of it but I definitely think our generation needs more of a voice,” she wrote. “There are all these beautiful instagram models but who are they really? Who are the upcoming innovators and creators, and what the actual f*ck is going on in the world? So many questions and now there is an answer: SHAGMAG.”

Lauren has plenty of topless pictures of her own, including another Instagram snap she shared earlier this summer alongside Julia Rose.

It’s not clear if Julia Rose and Lauren Summer will be topless again in their second appearance at Nationals Park. As DCist noted, it’s perfectly legal for women to go topless in Washington, D.C., and some women’s groups even hold topless protests throughout the nation’s capital.

The weather wouldn’t be an impediment, either. While it got a bit chilly during Game 5 of the World Series, the forecast for Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon was 71 degrees and sunny.