Olivia Culpo Makes Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey Instagram Official In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Olivia Culpo and the Carolina Panthers running back posed with actress Cara Santana and actor Jesse Metcalfe.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Culpo has just made her relationship with another sports star Instagram official. However, she didn’t do it on her own Instagram page.

Rumors of a potential romance between Olivia, 27, and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, 23, have been swirling for months now, and they really heated up earlier this month when Olivia made an appearance in one of the NFL star’s recent Instagram stories. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was cooking him an egg sandwich. However, things between the two have just now gotten serious enough that they’re posing for more permanent Instagram pictures together.

On Sunday, Olivia’s close pal, actress Cara Santana, shared a photo of herself and her fiance, Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, posing with Olivia and Christian. The snapshot was taken at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the Panthers faced off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Olivia showed her support for her man by wearing his jersey with a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes. The short denim shorts showed off her long, shapely legs. The stylish former beauty queen completed her look with a sporty black jacket and a pair of lace-up, knee-high boots with high heels. As usual, Olivia’s makeup was flawless.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Cara Santana referred to Olivia Culpo as a “WAG,” and she called Christian McCaffrey Olivia’s “professional athlete.”

As reported by the New York Post, Olivia also showed off her McCaffrey jersey in one of the game day videos that she shared on her Instagram stories. They also included an inside look at some of the stadium food that she and her friends noshed on during the game, with Cara showing off her cheese nachos and fries and Jesse nibbling on a hot dog by picking up his sausage and eating it without the bun. As he was holding it in his hand, Olivia asked him who he thought was going to win the game.

“Carolina’s going to win,” Jesse said. “I can feel it in my spicy Italian sausage.”

As he was talking, Cara swooped in to steal a hands-free bite of the piece of meat.

While the group seemed like they were having a blast at the game, Jesse Metcalfe’s prediction turned out to be totally wrong. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 51-13, but Christian McCaffrey did score a touchdown.

Even though they just made their relationship Instagram official, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have reportedly been seeing each other since May. Olivia previously dated Detroit Lions receiver Danny Amendola.