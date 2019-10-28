‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly ‘Relieved’ After Receiving Plea Deal

Amber Portwood was arrested back in July and is due back in court at the end of the month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom of two has reportedly received a plea deal in the case, receiving one felony charge and one year of probation. Following the probation period, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if there are no problems over the duration of her probation. Now, a source is telling Us Weekly that the reality show star is “relieved.”

A source told the site that Amber is “relieved but overall, she’s really just focused on James.”

Teen Mom OG fans were shocked when Amber was arrested for domestic battery on July 5. Reportedly, a fight had occurred between her and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon and reports suggested that Amber wielded a machete during the fight. Since her arrest, she has not had contact with Andrew as there is a no contact order in place. Another source told Us Weekly that Andrew is a “single father” and that he is also “the sole provider” for baby James, the couple’s 1-year-old son.

Following Amber’s arrest, there were reports that Andrew wanted to move back to the West Coast where he is originally from and that he wanted to take his son with him. However, a report from The Inquisitr says that Andrew will be staying in Indiana for now, but that the topic will come up at a later time.

Loading...

Amber Portwood was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley found out they were expecting a child together. They welcomed their daughter and tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Amber then went on to share her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom. She joined the show along with three other girls from her season of 16 and Pregnant. Amber ended up going to prison in 2012 and was to serve five years behind bars. She ended up serving only 17 months and was released early in 2013. Following her release, she continued to share her story on Teen Mom OG. She met Andrew Glennon in 2017 while filming Marriage Boot Camp, and the two announced their relationship shortly after. Not long after that, Amber revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2.

It is unclear if Teen Mom OG is currently filming for the new season, but following her arrest, her co-stars flew to Indiana to support her at a court hearing. Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Catelynn Lowell all made the trip and MTV cameras were also there filming.

Fans can catch up with Amber Portwood on her social media accounts where she often updates her fans.