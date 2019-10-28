North Carolina Man Buys $200,000 Winning Lottery Ticket On The Way To His Last Cancer Treatment

Ronnie Foster plans to use the money to pay medical bills.

A North Carolina man stopped by a convenience store to buy a lottery ticket while on his way to his final chemotherapy appointment and wound up winning $200,000, BBC News reports. Unfortunately for the lucky winner, much of that money will have to go to medical bills.

Ronnie Foster had been battling colon cancer, one of the cancers that is most receptive to treatment, which in Foster’s case required multiple rounds of chemotherapy. And in fact, he was on his way to what was (hopefully) to be his last round of chemotherapy when, on a whim, he stopped by a convenience store and bought an instant (or scratch-off, as they’re called in some places) lottery ticket.

He won — five dollars, that is. However, like a lot of lottery players do, he sunk his winnings into two more tickets. The first one didn’t win anything. The second one, however…

“I saw all those zeroes and froze,” he said.

Five zeroes, to be specific, followed by a two. Or $200,000, if you don’t like visual riddles.

Foster said that what was already a big day for him was made even bigger by the six-digit win.

“Winning this made it my lucky day,” he said.

We're out here at the #BBQFest36 and folks are spinning our BIG SPIN prize wheel for some great prizes! You can visit our booth today and if you buy a BIG SPIN scratch-off plus $5 in any lottery game you'll have the chance to spin the wheel yourself. #LexingtonNC @barbecuefest pic.twitter.com/wE2kSev2iQ — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 26, 2019

Loading...

When the dust has settled and Mr. Foster has deposited his check, he’ll be about $141,000 richer, considering that taxes will take a considerable chunk of his winnings. And though Foster is fortunate in that he has health insurance, just about every American who has been through a major medical problem knows, insurance doesn’t cover everything, and there are always bills left to pay. Foster says that some of his winnings will go to covering outstanding medical bills, though he wouldn’t say how much.

“This will make it a whole lot easier,” he said.

While lottery players all over the world dream of winning the lottery, and indeed, winning the lottery can be a good thing regardless of when it happens, often times a lottery win will coincide with something else that was happening in the winner’s life.

For example, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, in May of this year, also in North Carolina, a woman decided to spend $1 on a lottery ticket for a friend’s Mother’s Day gift, mostly as a joke. However, Vielka Roman wasn’t laughing when her numbers came up, in the most literal possible sense, when the drawing took place hours later. She won $1,354,174 before taxes.