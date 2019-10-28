Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Figure In Colorful Instagram Fashion Show & Fans Think She Looks Sensational

Kelly Clarkson‘s weekly Instagram fashion show is back. The Kelly Clarkson Show host has made a habit of showcasing her style on social media, and today’s four-part post is getting plenty of positive feedback.

Kelly opened her post by rocking a one-piece jumpsuit, posing in front of a lighting panel. She was wearing a dark Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit with short sleeves. The form-fitting garment was flattering Kelly’s slimmed-down figure, and she was striking a pose with one hand on her waist. A mic in her right hand and an open mouth gave a nod to her career as a singer, although Kelly’s post wasn’t dedicated to her music.

The second look was more feminine. Here, Kelly was standing in front of the same wall of lights, rocking a tan dress with white polka dots. The dress had loose, flowing sleeves and was lengthy, and a matching fabric belt showed off Kelly’s waist. Kelly helpfully tagged the brands responsible for all of these looks, and this one was from Zimmermann. She’d kept the YSL vibe going, though, as her shoes were from the French designer, with the same being seen throughout all four photos. Kelly faced the camera, standing with her hands on her waist. She also delivered a gorgeous smile.

The third snap changed settings. Kelly was pictured on the set of her show, rocking a black belted dress from Off-White. The hip brand was founded by Louis Vuitton’s menswear director Virgil Abloh. Kelly had added some height to her frame here by virtue of heeled booties, and their red-and-black hues both matched the dress and broke up its uniform color.

The final snap took things down a floral route as Kelly rocked a printed Zimmermann dress in black, beige, green, and salmon.

Kelly tagged the brands responsible for her accessories, also taking the time to give a nod to her glam team.

Fans thought Kelly looked absolutely gorgeous, which they made clear in the comments section of the post.

“Werk it gurrrrlll! The first pic is my fave! You look [sic]” one user wrote, this fan adding a fire emoji after their words.

“Girl, you need your own clothing line!!! Love your style!!!” a second admirer told the singer.

Fans were divided over which look was their favorite, although many seemed to simply love all four. The update also proved popular overall, racking up over 18,000 likes in two hours.