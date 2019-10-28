‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Shocked By Hope’s Plan

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 29 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be shocked by the latest developments. She will learn that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will have a devious plan to get Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to do her bidding, per She Knows Soaps.

After ambushing Thomas, Hope and Brooke were disappointed when Thomas opted to take Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to live with him. They wanted him to sign the paperwork that would allow Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to adopt the little boy. However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) intervened and made it clear that Thomas would not give up his parental rights. Brooke was so upset that she gave Ridge’s ring back to him, and Hope was gutted because she felt as if she was losing a child.

However, it appears as if Hope won’t sit back and let Thomas have his own way. The soap opera spoilers indicate that she will come up with a devious plan so that she will be able to raise Douglas. She will play on Thomas’ emotions in a ploy to get him to agree with her. She knows that not too long ago Thomas was obsessed with her and that if she plays her cards right, he may agree to let her raise Douglas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Hope will share her plans with her mother. Brooke will be alarmed by her daughter’s thinking. Brooke firmly believes that Thomas is dangerous and cannot be trusted. She will worry that Hope may be putting herself at risk. Brooke may point out that if Hope leads Thomas on, he may believe that she wants to begin a life with him and Douglas. When he realizes that Hope was leading him on, Thomas may explode.

Although Brooke may try to warn Hope that she may regret her actions, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will go ahead with her plans. She is desperate to make Douglas a part of her family and is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure the boy’s future.

Brooke isn’t the only one who will hate Hope’s plans of deception. Liam will also warn Hope that her plan may backfire. However, Hope believes that she has things under control and that she will be able to avoid Thomas’ wrath.

