Top 10 Scariest Movies To Watch On Halloween

Halloween is all about elaborate costumes, a belly full of candy, and — of course — horror movies. If your idea of a good Halloween party involves sitting in front of the TV while being scared out of your wits, then check out one of these top ten scariest movies.

Halloween (1978)

You can’t beat a classic. Halloween is the standard-bearer for horror movies. Directed by John Carpenter, the story follows the violent rampage of Michael Myersk who is a murdering psychopath that breaks out of a mental institution. Throughout the film, he stalks and torments local neighborhood girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Sleepy Hollow

No Halloween list would be complete without a Tim Burton film. The campy, gothic retelling of Washington Irving’s Sleepy Hollow is one of his scariest. The film’s star-studded includes Christina Ricci, Christopher Walken, and Johnny Depp.

Pet Sematary

Anyone who has watched Pet Sematary has likely been traumatized after watching the scene in which young Gage kills Jud Crandall, slashing his ankle while hiding under the bed. The film adaptation of Stephen King’s masterpiece is a classic in the genre, but you might want to sleep with the lights on after you watch.

A Quiet Place

John Krasinski — best known for his role as Jim Halpert on The Office — made his directorial debut with 2018’s A Quiet Place. Krasinski also stars in the movie alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. The story takes place in a not-so-distant future world in which monsters hunt their prey through sound. The family must live in silence to avoid being slaughtered, which creates heavy tension throughout the movie.

Psycho

Psycho is one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most shocking films. Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins star in this psychological thriller which launched a hundred copycats, adaptations and re-interpretations. The horror flick that started the genre is a must-see.

The Exorcist

The Excorcist — still as scary as it was four decades ago –follows the horrifying events of a 12-year-old girl possessed by a demonic entity. Director William Friedkin’s dive into the supernatural basically further launched the horror genre into what it is today.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Wes Craven’s terrifying franchise was kicked off with one of the scariest movies of all time. Starring a killer with a razor-gloved hand who preys on dreaming children, Freddy Krueger has continued to haunt viewers for decades.

The Ring

This remake of the Japanese film Ringu has launched dozens of imitations, but the original is still one of the spookiest films in the genre. Naomi Watts stars as a reporter who investigates a mysterious tape that kills anyone who watches the cursed footage.

Scream

Scream essentially rebooted the horror movie genre. Directed by Wes Craven, the ’90s hit combines all the slasher movie tropes in this hilarious classic, which stars Drew Barrymore and Courtney Cox.

It (2017)

The original It miniseries is a shocking masterpiece. However, Bill Skarsgard’s career-defining portrayal of Pennywise the Clown is a terrifying take on the character and Stephen King’s classic novel. Don’t watch this film when you are alone.