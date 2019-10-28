Laci Kay Somers Teases ‘Pizza Is Life’ As She Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny Black Lingerie Ensemble

Singer and model Laci Kay Somers is a pro at teasing her fans with sexy snapshots, and she had pulses racing with her latest Instagram post. Somers posed with a friend and some slices of pizza to stage a tantalizing look into her life.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old bombshell shared the new photos that have her followers buzzing. She posed alongside makeup artist and Instagram model Danielley Ayala to tease her followers, while wearing revealing black lingerie in the sultry shots.

In the pair of photos, Somers and Ayala are teasingly making it look as if they are eating pizza while they sit atop a white countertop in the kitchen. Laci is wearing a black bralette and black panties, revealing deep cleavage and insane hourglass curves.

Laci has her platinum blond hair parted on the side and cascading in waves over one shoulder. She has the spaghetti strap of her bralette hanging off her other shoulder. Somers has her eyes almost fully closed, and she chose a fairly muted makeup palette for this look to leave the focus on her voluptuous figure.

Somers didn’t add much to her sultry ensemble, including just a pair of fun unicorn slippers and a silver bellybutton ring to her black bra-and-panty set. Ayala went with a similar look, choosing black satin panties and a revealing black crop top for her look.

The blond bombshell has 10.5 million followers on the popular social media site, and they went wild over this latest post. In just one day, nearly 230,000 fans had shown their love for the photos on Somers’ page. Ayala also shared these snapshots to her Instagram page, and they raked in another 150,000 likes from her 2.1 million followers.

Somers admitted in one comment that she doesn’t actually eat pizza, as it seems she’s lactose-intolerant. That didn’t dampen the love that this shot received, though. More than 4,200 comments have been added to this post of Laci’s, and there was plenty of love for this playful, enticing look.

While fans had plenty to fawn over in this update, they didn’t get a glimpse of Laci’s pert derriere that she frequently flaunts. Despite that, Somers’ online fans seemed quite content with the images she shared over the weekend.

Laci Kay Somers has made her mark on Instagram by setting up fun, enticing settings for many of her photoshoots, and this new “pizza is life” teaser is just the latest one to get heart rates going for her millions of fans. What will the fitness model and singer come up with to top this one? Her followers cannot wait to find out.