‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Hot Red Lingerie For Revealing Pre-Pregnancy Throwback

Lauren Drain’s social media has mostly been showcasing her pregnancy of late. However, her latest Instagram update offered a sexy look from back in the day.
Lauren’s photo showed her rocking some racy lingerie as she posed in a muscle-flaunting position. Lauren was standing with her back to a mirror and shot full-length as she wore a sexy bra-and-panties set in hot red with silver rhinestone details. Lauren’s plunging bra offered minimal coverage and showed off her ample assets. The ante was upped even more by the blonde’s briefs, which boasted a little sheer fabric. The red ensemble was a sizzling one, and the crystal embellishments on the bra and brief’s waistband added some fun.
The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” stood with her hips slightly swung backward and one toe a little pointed. This afforded a fantastic view of her steely-strong thighs and toned calves, although the entire ensemble was doing wonders for flaunting the model and social media sensation’s ripped body. Lauren’s flat stomach and abs were on show but, unfortunately, folded arms blocked a view of her biceps.
Lauren’s long blond hair was down and fell over her shoulder as she gazed downward.
A caption from Lauren was geared toward her fitness program that provides an income for her. It mentioned her status as a nurse, alongside outlining what her program offers. The caption closed with a mention of Lauren’s website, where fans can find out more about the fitness fiend’s offerings.
View this post on Instagram
????My Year End Program is here ???? See link in my bio for details ???????? I’ve now personally helped thousands of men & women attain their body goals ???????? If you're going to do a challenge, take someone's advice & ask them for help – why not do it with a NASM certified personal trainer, Registered Nurse who’s had a transformation of her own & can relate to you? ???? Many of you have asked what my workouts are, what do I eat, how often do I train and etc… this is your chance to workout just like I do. This 6 week transformation challenge starting Nov 17th with limited availability and the winners takes home $5,000 in CASH & prizes to the top 10 people. Contestants get the following: ????Meal plan designed by me ????Workouts modeled after my own ????Custom Macro & Calorie calculation ????Facebook Support group access ????Weekly Facebook Live Q&A with me ????Photos & Videos of workouts ????Live Chat via Messenger ????Weekly Check-Ins with me ????Win $1,250, $1000, $750 & more ????Ability to ask me questions ????Your own transformation ????Worldwide entry! ????Male & Female plans ????Vegetarian, Vegan, Fish & Keto options ????At Home workout guide ????Weekly Progress Report ????Lite Entry Option at $99 ????Payment Plan Option To enter simply go to the link in my bio: www.laurendrain.com
The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 6,500 likes in 45 minutes. Fan comments poured in from the moment the update went live.
“Wow sexy babe,” one fan wrote.
“Sexy,” another added.
Today’s post definitely contrasted yesterday’s. There, the six-months-pregnant Lauren was in a medical facility after experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions. The Instagram post showing Lauren lying in a bed and being attended to by a medical professional came captioned with what the star was going through.
“PREGNANCY SCARE I had just finished eating brunch when I started to feel really uncomfortable, distended & queasy. We were on our way back home & all of the sudden I had this sharp shooting pain radiate down my back causing me to double over in pain in the car. I have had Braxton Hicks before but this was different, very sudden, very sharp shooting pain that came on in multiple waves 2 minutes apart lasting up to a minute bringing me to tears and panic,” Lauren wrote.
“Praying no more issues since baby Aria is not due to arrive until January 2020,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
NEXT CHALLENGE LIVE SIGN UP NOW! Get your total body transformation in 6 weeks! Lift weights, train hard, sweat a lot, trim your waist and build muscle! Get fit and earn cash! I give away $5000 to the top ten total body transformations! Select your diet preferences, get personalized macros and weekly feedback on your progress pics! Train with me! Grab your partner/gym buddy and sign up now at www.laurendrain.com/challenge LlNK lN BlO. @sweetsweat use code LAUREN20 for 20% off waist trimmers and workout sweat sticks. Next 6 week challenge starts Nov 17 and ends Dec 28th! Enjoy your cheat meals on all the holidays! SIGN UP NOW to secure your spot!