‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Dress Up For Halloween, See The Instagram Photo

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix went out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attended a Halloween party at The Belasco in Los Angeles over the weekend, and while there, they showed off their costumes on Instagram.

As Vanderpump Rules fans wait on the edges of their seats for an announcement regarding the series’ upcoming eighth season, Sandoval and Madix attended the Halloweenie LA event on Saturday, October 26, dressed as a Jedi and a leopard, respectively.

After sharing a photo of the two of them on her Instagram page, Madix received virtual applause from tons of her online audience members, as well as a couple of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Brittany Cartwright and Dayna Kathan.

“I’m soooooooooooooooooooooooo in love with this outfit,” Cartwright wrote in the comments section of the post.

“GIRL WTF,” Kathan added, along with several fire emoji.

Sandoval and Madix have been known to dress up in elaborate costumes over the years, and as Halloween approaches, they are expected to be seen in even more costumes. Hopefully, if that happens, Sandoval and Madix will share videos and photos of their additional looks on their social media pages.

Sandoval and Madix began dating one another after the second season of Vanderpump Rules and have been living together ever since the end of Season 3.

Following the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which saw Sandoval and Tom Schwartz opening their TomTom restaurant and bar with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, Sandoval and Madix purchased their first house together in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix sparked rumors of a potential pregnancy weeks ago when she was seen standing in a way that made her stomach look as if it was a bit more round than fans are used to seeing. However, after fans commented on a photo shared by Cartwright, along with their suspicions, Cartwright set the record straight and made it clear that her co-star, who has said on a number of occasions that she will never have a child, was not pregnant.

“I don’t think she [looks pregnant] but it would [definitely] be just an angle she is tiny tiny and gorgeous,” Cartwright explained.

In addition to Cartwright setting the record straight, Madix has posted a number of Instagram photos and videos in the weeks since, in which her stomach looks very flat and very toned.

Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.