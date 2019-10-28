‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Rumored To Make A Shocking Move Against Crazy Sister Jordan

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there could be a wild new storyline brewing in Salem, and that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) could be at the heart of it.

Soap Dirt reports that Ben will get increasingly worried about his sister, Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley), mental health. In the past, Jordan shocked everyone when she kidnapped Chad and Abigail’s daughter, Charlotte, as well as Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Jordan planned to kill Ciara and frame Ben for the murder. However, she was caught and placed in a mental health facility. Recently, Jordan was released from the mental hospital and she returned to Salem, where Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) was caring for her young son, David.

Jordan is now mothering David, but Ben may get worried about her parenting skills as well after he finds out that Jordan tried to kill Ciara yet again by poisoning a cupcake at little David’s first birthday party.

While Jordan seems to continue to evade suspicion, Ben make decide to take matters into his own hands and steal little David from his mother. Ben will likely believe that he’s doing the right thing in order to keep David safe from Jordan’s unstable mental condition.

Ben could be willing to do whatever it takes to keep David safe, and get his sister the help that she needs. However, the plan may actually backfire on Ben if he’s arrested by the Salem police department for kidnapping his young nephew.

In the end, there’s no telling what could happen. Jordan may go back to Bayview for treatment, leaving Rafe, Ciara, and Ben to take care of her young son, or Ben could possibly fight his older sister for custody of the baby boy if he can prove that Jordan is still mentally unstable and trying to kill Ciara.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, November sweeps are right around the corner for the soap opera, and that means that the drama will continue to increase as the weeks roll by.

There have been rumors that a never-before-seen time jump will take place, and that many of the characters will be seen living much different lives than they are currently living once the flash forward happens.

In addition, a shocking death is rumored to take place, leaving Salem without a fan favorite character when all is said and done.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.