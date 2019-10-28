‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off Her Fabulous, Fit Figure In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Playboy model Rachel Cook is showing her fans that there is never a bad time to throw on a bikini when you have an incredible physique as she does. The 24-year-old American model shared a pair of photos via her Instagram page on Sunday that showcased both her sense of humor and her insane figure and this one was a big hit among her fans.

On Sunday, Cook shared a couple of snaps to her Instagram page showing her wearing an animal-print bikini. The Playboy model stood on a balcony somewhere with a landscape of mountains behind her and she joked about how logical it is to wear a bikini while visiting the mountains.

By the looks of the fan reactions to this post, Rachel’s followers didn’t see any issue with the bikini-mountain pairing. Cook has 2.6 million people following her social media page and she was closing in on 200,000 likes for this look in just the first 15 hours after it was initially shared on her page.

It seems that Cook is wearing a leopard-print ensemble from the brand Alt Swim and this bikini perfectly showcased all of Rachel’s enviable curves. The triangle top revealed a fair amount of cleavage and the bikini bottoms sat quite low on Cook’s pelvis and accentuated all of her curves.

The Playboy model’s perfectly-sculpted abs and flat tummy were impossible to miss in this pair of snapshots and Cook teased her fans with a couple of sultry, enticing expressions.

More than 1,300 comments had piled up in the first 15 hours after Rachel shared this leopard-bikini look and her fans clearly loved what they saw.

“Hottie Cook in the mountains,” wrote one fan.

Loading...

“So very beautiful and gorgeous hair, eyes, lips, spectacular bikini, nice legs!!!!!!!!!!” commented another impressed follower.

“Nice spot for a beautiful lady,” remarked another enamored supporter of Cook’s.

Rachel regularly teases fans with sultry shots of her killer abs, pert derriere, and eye-popping cleavage. The Playboy model can rock a tiny bikini as few others can manage, and her followers never seem to tire of Instagram posts just like this one.

Not only does the Playboy model regularly flaunt her figure while wearing a bikini in her social media posts, but she’s developed a knack for combining sexy shots and gorgeous nature backdrops in a way that her followers love. Rachel Cook’s sexy leopard-print bikini look has already become one of her most-liked Instagram posts in quite some time and everybody will be anxious to see how she manages to top this one.