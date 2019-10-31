Top 10 Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes Of All Time

Heidi Klum is known for her over-the-top Halloween costumes and elaborately spooky celebrations. The queen of Halloween has turned into everyone from Lady Godiva — which included a horse for which she rode into a party — to Jessica Rabbit.

Her costumes can take hours to get into and weeks of planning to create, but they never fail to surprise and delight fans. The 44-year-old supermodel has been hosting Halloween parties since she was 27, and she shows no signs of stopping.

Here are some of her best looks throughout the years.

Fiona From ‘Shrek’

Last year, Heidi and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz showed up as Shrek and Princess Fiona. Each rocked neon-green skin and prosthetic ears.

Lady Godiva

In 2001, Heidi dressed up in a glittering white bodysuit as a dead Lady Godiva. Her costume featured floor-length blond hair, a diamond hairpiece, and blood dripping down the side of her mouth. She completed the outfit with a pair of lace-up white boots and a bay horse on which she rode into a party. Ex-husband Ric Pipino, who attended with her, arrived as a knight.

Werewolf

In one of her most elaborate costumes, Heidi went disguised as the werewolf from the “Thriller” music video. She wore jeans, a flannel shirt, and a jacket, along with yellow contacts and prosthetics on her hands, face, and torso.

Jessica Rabbit

In 2015, Heidi went as Jessica Rabbit. She rocked a long red dress, elbow-length purple gloves, and a stunning red wig. Meanwhile, her makeup was so good that she was unrecognizable.

A 95-Year-Old Heidi Klum

Lots of people like to embrace their sexier side for Halloween, but in 2013, Heidi showed up dressed as a 95-year-old version of herself. The costume was incredibly realistic, with cataract-simulating contacts, varicose veins, thinning hair, and wrinkles for days. She had changed so much that she says she had a hard time getting into the party.

Ape

Instead of going for a sexy look, Heidi went over the top for her second Halloween party in 2011. She and Seal appeared in hairy suits that looked shockingly real. The outfit took six hours to get into and the model was completely unrecognizable. Sadly, it was this couple’s last Halloween showing as they called time on their marriage later that year.

Cleopatra

Lots of people have attempted to pull off Cleopatra, but Heidi knocked it out of the park when she hosted her Halloween party – delayed to December – in 2012.

Bodies Cadaver

The former Project Runway host took things to the next level in 2011 when she dressed up as a cadaver from the museum exhibition Bodies. She wore a bodysuit that made it look like her skin had been torn off while makeup completed that illusion. Even more impressive, Heidi was wheeled in on a gurney for the party — a practical move should you end up drinking too much and simply need a place to lie down.

Goddess Kali

Heidi was covered head to toe in blue for Halloween 2008, for which she dressed as Goddess Kali. The look featured a blue bodysuit, a belt of heads, bloody hands, and tons of gold jewelry. Her fierce Hindu goddess costume was complemented by Seal’s warrior look. Hindu leaders weren’t a fan of the costume, which Heidi says an assistant concocted after she visited India.

Forbidden Fruit

The supermodel seems to love combining her costume with her significant other. Witness 2006, when she and husband Seal dressed up as Eve and forbidden fruit — complete with a serpent. Seal wore leaves and a gold wig, while Heidi dressed as a lush red apple wrapped in a serpent’s tail. A bloody serpent with red eyes sat on her. The resulting look was totally iconic — even if the costume was a total pain to wear.

“The problem with that was that I was so big, I couldn’t fit into a car, so I had to get a convertible at the last moment just so I could get to the party,” she said, according to Cosmopolitan. “I couldn’t drink water because my arms didn’t reach my face. I couldn’t even sit. That wasn’t so much fun — I didn’t fully think that one through!”

This year, Heidi teased fans with a snap of her costume, which featured blue hair topped with a blue brain.