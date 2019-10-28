‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Monokini

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is one of the most followed models on Instagram, with a fandom of over 10.1 million. With such a large audience, it’s little surprise that many companies, including those like Fashion Nova and Bang Energy, would want to work with the buxom brunette.

The latter partnered with Anastasiya for a sultry video posted to her Instagram earlier this month. It seems that the upload was so successful that they have decided to go for round two, and the brunette beauty just released a second video where she drank the beverage while wearing a very revealing green monokini.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the first video featured Anastasiya going for a jog while wearing just a sports bra and yoga pants. Fans had a wildly positive reaction to the recording, and it’s easy to see why. Anastasiya’s body is full display, as her cleavage bounces on her jog and her yoga pants hug the her every curve.

However, followers might like this new video even more, as it features the Miami transplant in even sultrier attire. For the clip, Anastasiya is dressed in an aforementioned green monokini that features a number of sizzling cut-outs.

The ‘kini seems barely able to contain Anastasiya’s ample assets, and she looks ready to spill out at multiple points in the video. The top is attached to the bottom with a thin strip. The bottom, a classic bikini brief, features side straps that extend up to her waist, highlighting her hourglass figure.

The video opens with a view of Bang Energy in the sand, as Anastasiya walks up behind it. She then poses against a back drop of palm trees, shaking out her long brown hair while holding onto the beverage.

It next clips to a view of Anastasiya walking away from the camera, so that the thong cut of her monokini is apparent, leaving little of her famous derriere to the imagination.

She poses again, before getting on her knees in the sand and drinking from the can. The video closes with one last long sip.

In under 15 minutes, the upload already earned over 14,000 likes and close to 200 comments, emphasizing just how popular the Russian bombshell is.

“Oh look, a mermaid,” one fan joked, with three heart-eye faces.

“Perfect,” added another, with several fire emoji included.

“The most Beautiful Woman in the world‼️” proclaimed a third, along with a red heart.

Anastasiya seems to be a fan of the green monokini, as she posted a picture back in May in which she wore the same outfit.

The picture was unsurprisingly also popular with fans, who gave it over 235,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments.

She has also worn other styles of monokinis, as seen above.