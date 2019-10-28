Gwen Stefani Goes Soccer Mom Chic In Tight Leggings & Yellow Boots At Son’s Game

Gwen Stefani may be a TV personality and gorgeous singer, but she’s also a rock star of a mom. The No Doubt lead singer was photographed by the paparazzi on Sunday as she attended the soccer game of her 13-year-old son, Kingston.

The Daily Mail reports that Gwen stepped out looking chic as she wore a pair of skintight gray leggings, a brown T-shirt, and a colorful jacket. She also rocked her look with a pair of yellow heeled boots and a gray and black baseball cap that read “OKIE” on it, which was seemingly a nod to her longtime love, Blake Shelton, who was born and raised in Oklahoma. She was also seen covering up with some oversized glasses as she sat in the stands.

Gwen looked stunning as she had her blond locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands. She wore a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter and bare lips.

Gwen also wore a smile on her face as she watched her oldest son play out on the field while she and her two younger sons, Zuma and Apollo, cheered him on during the game.

While Blake wasn’t with Gwen and the boys during Sunday’s soccer outing, he is said to be a huge help with the kids. During an interview with The Today Show, Stefani dished on Shelton’s parenting skills, even calling him a “dad” to her three boys.

“He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help,'” Gwen said, per Taste of Country.

During the interview, Gwen also gushed over Blake and admits that on paper she and the country music superstar don’t seem to be a good match, but nothing could be further from the truth.

“I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we’re just having so much fun and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives,” Gwen stated.

As many fans may remember, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on the set of The Voice when they were both going through messy divorces with their exes, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. They’ve been nearly inseparable ever since.