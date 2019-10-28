Emily Ratajkowski Posts Rare Nude Pic Of Her Sexy Morning At Home

Emily Ratajkowski shared a sizzling new Instagram photo with her fans today, and it’s likely to catch many of her followers’ attention. The update was taken from a high vantage point, and showed Emily lounging on her green couch. Notably, the model opted to go completely nude, as she censored herself with what appears to be an object by her midriff and her hands. Emily was spotted with her knees bent, while she looked down at her chest.

The captions revealed that she was spending time at home, and fans got a look at her living room, too. Her dog could be spotted to the left on a colorful rug, as a large, square coffee table sat between the green couch and a red chair. Paintings adorned the walls, while a mid-century gold lamp could be spotted in the right corner of the room.

The post is proving to be very popular, garnering over 742,000 likes in the first hour since it was posted. Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their messages for the model. Many of the comments were in foreign languages.

“I’m here for Colombo,” stated a fan, referring to the model’s dog.

“My mornings at home are more like the mural on the left,” joked a follower.

“I have zoomed,” noted an admirer.

The model’s paintings on the wall are likely no surprise to some of her fans, as Emily has previously spoken about her art background and passion for it. She talked briefly about her interests with Vogue Italy.

“I like wandering through art galleries, trying to understand various art forms. I mostly collect contemporary paintings, to which I’ve added some sculptures and ceramics. I buy them anywhere I go, even though I’m often lucky to personally meet artists in Los Angeles and New York. There are many noteworthy galleries in LA: Blum & Poe, David Kordansky and Night Gallery, just to name a few,” she explained.

Emily’s artistic inclinations also explain her entrepreneurial pursuits with Inamorata Woman. Her recent releases include casual pieces like tube tops, crop tops, and bodysuits. Plus, the model recently shared to her brand’s Instagram feed a photo of a new bra and bottoms set, both which offer a simple, classic cut.

Plus, the model gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot where two women could be seen posing in all-black outfits on the ground.

