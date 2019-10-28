NFL Rumors: Tom Brady’s Postgame Meetings With Odell Beckham Jr. On Sunday Set Off OBJ-To-Patriots Rumors

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gifted Tom Brady a pair of goat-hair cleats after Sunday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

A pair of postgame meetings between New England Patriots future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has set off rumors that Beckham may seek a move to New England to pair up with Brady. As the Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub recounted, Beckham has said that pairing with Brady “was always a dream of mine.”

Now in his initial season with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham played his first five years with the New York Giants. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver recalls that New England Coach Bill Belichick once placed a call to the Giants inquiring about him, according to 98.5.

“I was willing and ready to go over [to the Patriots] at any point in time,” the station quoted Beckham as saying.

Following the Browns’ Sunday 27-13 defeat at the hands of the now 8-0 Patriots, Brady met briefly with Beckham on the field. In full view of television cameras, Beckham gifted Brady with the cleats he had worn during the game — shoes that were made from woven goat hair, as seen in the photo at the top of this page.

“GOAT” is an acronym for “Greatest of All Time,” which was Beckham’s flattering message to Brady, according to a report by Boston sports site WEEI.com.

“It’s pretty unique. I have never had anyone do that for me,” Brady told WEEI.com. “It was very thoughtful. I certainly appreciate it.”

But Brady was not done with Beckham after receiving the gift. According to WEEI.com, Brady and his son waited outside the visiting team’s locker room after Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. When Beckham emerged, Brady and Beckham continued their conversation.

According to the sports section of the site HNHH, the pair of meetings have set of rumors that Beckham may again be eyeing a move to the Patriots.

“Some fans think Odell is starting to get impatient with quarterback Baker Mayfield,” wrote HNHH reporter Alexander Cole.

In his second season after the Browns made the former Oklahoma University quarterback the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Mayfield appears to have taken a backward step. After leading Cleveland to a 7-8-1 record in his rookie season — the team’s highest win total since 2014 after the Browns went winless in 2017 — Mayfield has managed to lead his team to only two wins so far in 2019.

Mayfield has also thrown an NFL-high 12 interceptions through his seven games, with a sluggish passer rating of just 67.8.

Of course, even if Beckham were to somehow engineer a move to the Patriots, Brady may not be there next season. As The Inquisitr reported, after 20 seasons in New England, the 42-year-old has hinted that 2019 may be his last for the six-time Super Bowl champs. A free-agent move to the Los Angeles Chargers is rumored as a serious possibility for Brady.