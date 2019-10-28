‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Traci And Jack Make A Stunning Discovery

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, October 28 brings the discovery of a half-sibling for Traci and Jack. Plus, Adam confronts Billy, Nick makes a career move, and Theo reaches out to Kyle.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) welcomed Dina’s (Marla Adams) old friend Doris (Mary-Margaret Lewis). They asked her questions about Dina’s prom night and her relationship with Stuart Brooks. Although Doris didn’t want to gossip, she eventually spilled the beans about the situation. According to Doris, Dina and Stuart had a one night stand on prom night, and then Dina disappeared to Europe for a year.

Traci connected the dots, and she let Jack know that it must have meant that Dina had Stuart’s baby while she was abroad. After Doris left, Traci searched through Dina’s boxes, and eventually, she found a birth certificate that listed Dina as the mother, and the father’s name was blank. The baby’s name was Eric Vanderway (John Briddell), and Ralph and Margaret raised Traci and Jack’s half-brother. The Inquisitr previously reported that Eric shows up next week.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) talked about Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return. Then, Councilwoman Tammy (Gillian White) told Nick he needed to run for the city council. Mariah asked for details, but Nick said to her that he has no intention of going into politics. However, later, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) seemed supportive of the idea, and Nick changed his mind even though running for office will put their whole life under a microscope.

Before Chelsea went home to Nick, she and Adam (Mark Grossman) ate breakfast together and discussed how Connor (Judah Mackey) is settling in at Adam’s. Chelsea expressed her disbelief at how fair Adam was acting about the whole situation. Later, she cried to Nick about how difficult the whole situation is with Connor staying at Adam’s penthouse.

Adam also confronted Billy (Jason Thompson) at Society. He asked Billy about who tried to run over him with the car. Billy basically owned up to the whole thing, but he didn’t let Adam now that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) pushed him out of the way. Ultimately, the two men agreed to move forward and live their lives.

Also, at Society, Theo (Tyler Johnson) complained to Summer (Hunter King) about losing so many clients. Summer reminded Theo that she’s one of his clients. Then, they spotted Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Mariah, so Summer and Theo joined them. Things were awkward, and Theo bought the next round for the table and signed the check Theo Vanderway.