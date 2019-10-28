Jennifer Aniston Goes Braless & Exposes Her Cleavage In A Stunning Pinstripe Suit

Jennifer Aniston was photographed by the paparazzi on Sunday, looking absolutely stunning while wearing a chic pinstripe suit and opting to go shirtless underneath.

Daily Mail reports that Jennifer looked gorgeous while wearing the tailored navy blue suit with white stripes. The former Friends star went braless under the suit coat and flashed her ample cleavage in the process.

The coat, fitted to to her curves, cinched in the middle, which showcased Aniston’s tiny waist. Jennifer looked ready to take care of business as she sported a minimal makeup look, which included defined brows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

The actress accessorized the look with some eyeglasses, rings on her fingers, open-toe shoes, and a black leather cross-body purse.

Jennifer had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands which fell down her back and draped over her shoulders.

The outing may have been part of a press tour for Jennifer for her brand new series, The Morning Show. Aniston’s co-star, Reese Witherspoon, was also seen fulfilling some press obligations while wearing a tight back top, matching black jeans, and a gray striped blazer on top.

Jennifer’s outing comes after she decided to take the plunge and get her own Instagram account. The actress thrilled fans with the new account, which earned her over 1 million followers in a very short time. She then amassed over 16 million in her first week on the social media platform.

The LA Times reports that Jennifer follows a select few on Instagram, which include Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Oprah, Ryan Reynolds, and Kerry Washington. She’s even been seen conversing with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

However, Aniston’s not about to get sucked into the world of social media, and she even got a separate phone to ensure she’ll keep her Instagram impulses to a minimum.

“The thing I don’t want to do, which was always a hesitation for me in the beginning, is be consumed by it. I don’t want to become distracted like that,” Jen said.

“I already get distracted enough by other things in life, but I’m very happy that it seems to have been a fun thing and that it seems to be well-received. I could see how it’s fun to creatively put those little bits together, be funny, make fun of yourself and have fun just in general. And being able to connect with fans and it makes them very happy,” Jennifer Aniston added.