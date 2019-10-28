Australian Bombshell Olivia Mathers Stuns In Strappy Metallic Bikini And Body Chain

Olivia Mathers kicked off her week in one of her favorite looks — a bikini.

On Monday, October 28, the Australian bombshell treated her thousands of Instagram followers to a peek at her latest swimwear ensemble that brought some serious heat to her page. The sizzling upload included not one, but two photos of the 22-year-old posing outside in her “sunset spot” as warm sun poured over her bronzed skin to provide a natural spotlight on her impressive figure.

In the snaps, Olivia sported a gorgeous bikini from the popular brand Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The strappy two-piece was of a metallic copper color that glistened underneath the golden sunshine, and perfectly popped against her deep tan.

The sexy swimwear included a strappy top with minuscule, triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. An ample amount of cleavage was left well on display from nearly every angle in the minuscule piece thanks to its daringly low, scoop neck design that left very little to the imagination. Underneath her bosom, two thin straps wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame and flat midsection — though the area hardly needed any help earning recognition from her 557,000 followers.

Meanwhile, the second piece of Olivia’s barely-there bikini was arguably even more risque than the top. The number covered only what was necessary, and was of a dangerously high-cut style that left the model’s chiseled legs and curvaceous backside well within eyesight, much to the delight of her fans. Its thin waistband was pulled high up to her hips, highlighting her trim waist and sculpted abs even more.

To showcase her impressive physique even more, the social media sensation wrapped a delicate body chain around her hips that fell just above the waistband of her bikini bottoms, while a single silver bracelet and set of rings added more bling to the look. Olivia wore her blonde tresses down in loose waves that were perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face, and went completely makeup free to allow her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

The Aussie babe’s massive Instagram following went absolutely insane over her latest social media upload. The post has earned more than 21,000 likes within just six hours hours since going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their love for the steamy shots even further by leaving compliments in the comments section for Olivia’s jaw-dropping display.

“Literally goalsss,” one person wrote, while another said that Olivia was “the hottest.”

“I could look at you all the time,” commented a third.

The social media sensation’s flawless bikini body often makes an appearance on her Instagram feed. Another recent upload saw the model sporting a cheeky black bikini that left her booty completely exposed, driving her fans absolutely wild.