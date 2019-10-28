Sofia Richie Looks Chic In Tight Black Leggings & Oversize Sweater While Running Errands In L.A.

Sofia Richie stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday, and she looked busy while running errands. The model absolutely stunned in her all-black ensemble while grabbing a few groceries with a male friend.

Daily Mail reports that Sofia rocked a pair of skintight leggings for the outing, and she paired the bottoms with an oversize sweater. Richie looked comfy and casual while showing off her long, lean legs, curvy booty, and flat tummy in the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Richie’s monochromatic look didn’t stop there. Sofia added black socks and black slide-on sandals to complete her look, which she accessorized with some dark sunglasses.

The blond beauty wore her golden locks parted down the middle and pulled back behind her head. The wavy strands fell down her back and brushed her shoulders while she strolled the streets of L.A., talking on her phone.

Sofia also appeared to wear a full face of makeup for the day out, an application that included a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light color on her plump lips.

Richie didn’t wear any jewelry in the photos, and was without her longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick, who is often seen by her side while she’s out and about in Hollywood.

Recently, Radar Online reports that Sofia and Scott were seen at the same party as Disick’s former girlfriend, Bella Thorne, and Khloe Kardashian, the sister to Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian. The stars were all in attendance at the opening for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida last week.

Sofia wore an all-white outfit to the party, which flaunted her sculpted abs, Khloe wore a snakeskin dress, and Bella rocked some leather pants and beige heels. Scott wore a black sweater and some jeans for the appearance.

There is no word on whether Scott and Bella interacted, as it’s reported that Disick dumped Thorne after allegedly being upset with her hygiene.

“Bella and her sister Dani were staying in Scott’s villa and they were a complete nightmare,” one of Disick’s pals told the outlet, revealing that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star eventually kicked the pair out for being too “crazy,” and after being “annoyed at how unhygienic Bella was.”

“He just told her to leave. It was really embarrassing,” the source added of the end to Scott Disick’s messy relationship with Bella Thorne. Not much later, Scott began dating Sofia Richie and the pair have been nearly inseparable ever since.