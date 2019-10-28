‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Week 7 Brings Halloween Drama & First Team Battle

Spoilers for the Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars tease that the Week 7 performances will be wild ones. The remaining couples will all perform twice, and there are usually plenty of tricks and treats incorporated into these Halloween-themed numbers.

According to ABC’s press release, the Week 7 show will open with a group dance that includes both the celebrities and the professional dancers. The dance will also include a graveyard, a ballroom, and a bit of zombie-inspired action. All of the pairs will do their individual performances after that, and toward the end of the show, viewers will get to see the first team dance battle of Season 28.

“Team Trick” and “Team Treat” will both be angling to get top scores from the Dancing with the Stars judges, and it’ll be interesting to see how each group fares. As PureDWTS points out, Team Treat with Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alaina seems to be pretty loaded with celebrity talent.

On the other hand, Team Trick has Kate Flannery, who has been doing quite well, but she’s teamed with Sean Spicer, Kel Mitchell, and Karamo Brown, all of whom have navigated some struggles. Some DWTS fans are speculating that there could be a double elimination coming in Week 7, and if so, the losing team could face an uphill battle in avoiding danger.

As has typically been the case this season, there are quite a few dance styles that will be showcased during the Week 7 episode. Dancing with the Stars spoilers reveal that James and Emma Slater will do the Viennese waltz, while Ally and Sasha Farber will perform the tango.

Both Kel and Witney Carson, as well as Sean and Lindsay Arnold, will do the jive, and Kate will do the rumba with her partner Pasha Pashkov. Lauren and Gleb Savchenko will dance the Argentine tango, while Karamo and Jenna Johnson will showcase the paso doble. As for The Bachelorette Hannah, she’ll do a jazz number with Alan Bersten.

So far, DWTS spoilers have not revealed which songs go with each couple and their dance style. However, the network has shared that some of the songs being utilized in Week 7 include “I Put a Spell on You” by Annie Lennox, Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” and Halloween favorites “Monster Mash” and “Time Warp.” Viewers will also see performances to “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak and Ava Max’s “Sweet but Psycho.”

Will it be one or two couples bidding farewell at the end of the Week 7 episode? Can Sean Spicer, Karamo Brown, and Ally Brooke avoid being in the bottom two? Dancing with the Stars spoilers suggest that Monday’s show will be quite entertaining, and everybody will be anxious to see which pairs rise to the top of the leaderboard.