Bombshell Ana Cheri Exposes Major Cleavage In Plunging White Sports Bra

Ana Cheri is sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page yet again.

On Monday, October 28, the brunette bombshell treated her 12.4 million followers to a sizzling new snap that was sure to get more than a few pulses racing. The camera was positioned close-up to the 33-year-old, who gazed at the lens with a soft smile and sultry stare while showing some major skin for a display that proved impossible to ignore.

The fitness model drove her fans absolutely wild with the zoomed-in shot that saw her rocking a minuscule white sports bra that left very little to the imagination. The piece was from the popular Ignite clothing brand — a favorite among many of Instagram’s famous faces that Ana certainly wore well.

The social media sensation’s bra top featured tiny, triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its daring, plunging neckline exposed an insane amount of cleavage from nearly every angle to make for a seriously busty, NSFW display, though her millions of fans hardly seemed bothered by the risque element of her look.

Beneath her bosom, a thick band baring the Ignite logo wrapped tight around her torso, drawing more attention to the babe’s bare decolletage while also showcasing the babe’s slender frame. Towards the bottom of the frame, fans were also treated to a teasing glimpse at Ana’s flat midsection and sculpted abs, upping the ante of the scandalous look even more.

Despite her gym-ready attire, Ana didn’t appear to have broken a sweat at all in the steamy shot. Her brunette hair was perfectly styled in a sleek, half up-half down hair style that fell in to loose waves around her face. She also sported a gorgeous, full makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of light pink blush, and thick, winged eyeliner that made her piercing brown eyes and striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began shower the model’s latest Instagram upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double tapped more than 80,000 times after just two hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds flocked to its comments section as well to take their admiration for the stunner’s look a step further by leaving compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Ana you’re looking breathtakingly gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said that they were left “speechless” by the photo.

“How could someone be this perfect?” questioned a third.

While Ana is often flaunting her incredible physique in fitness gear, this month she has also been showing off a few of her Halloween costumes to her fans. Over the weekend, the beauty flaunted her killer curves in a sexy, scandalous cat costume that was comprised of nothing more than a skimpy thong, bra, and mesh crop top — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.