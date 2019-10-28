Viral Video Shows Women Flashing Behind Home Plate During World Series Game 5

One of the biggest moments during the 2019 World Series Game 5 came and went in a flash.

The moment happened in the background of the seventh inning of Sunday night’s game with the Washington Nationals at the plate trying to dig out of a 4-1 deficit. As Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole was on the mound facing off against Ryan Zimmerman, two women standing up in the background lifted up their shirts, exposing their breasts on live television.

The World Series flash may have been difficult for some viewers to see among the crowd standing behind home plate, but the video quickly made its way around social media, with many fans zooming in on the action. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, the moment also seemed to slip past the Fox broadcast censors, though the cameras did cut away quickly.

It’s not clear if the flash caught the attention of Gerrit Cole, but he stayed in on the mound for a pause so long, Zimmerman asked for time and stepped out of the batter’s box.

This is not the first time a moment of unexpected nudity has interrupted a major sporting event. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, the Champions League Final was interrupted when a swimsuit-wearing model named Kinsey Wolanski ran onto the pitch and became briefly exposed as she was apprehended by security.

Though Wolanski already had a significant following on Instagram, the moment turned her into a viral star and earned her some significant money, The Sun noted. Social media experts estimated that her worth jumped by nearly $5 million as she saw an explosion in followers, and Kinsey said that few minutes of fame has allowed her to plan an early retirement.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun,” she told The Sun.

“The fans loved it, the players seemed to love it and even the police at the station were asking for my photograph by the time I got out.”

Loading...

There have been some other, more accidental moments of nudity during sporting events. During the 2015 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James briefly exposed himself on camera as he was adjusting his shorts during a timeout. Like the World Series flash, LeBron’s accident caused a major stir across social media.

It’s not clear yet if the World Series flashers will face any charges, as DCist noted it is legal to go topless in Washington, D.C., and some protesters even hold topless rallies in the nation’s capital.