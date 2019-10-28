‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers November Sweeps Preview: Kyle And Lola Head For A Spilt

New The Young and the Restless spoilers preview November sweeps for the top-rated CBS Daytime drama. The upcoming month with all-important ratings brings plenty of trouble for couples in Genoa City. Plus, one situation leaves residents in grave danger, and Paul must ride to the rescue. November promises to be a wild ride with plenty of drama and intrigue. Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, recently previewed what’s ahead for viewers in November with CBS Soaps In Depth.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) are newlyweds, and they’re planning their lives together, including house hunting. This couple has a large following of devoted fans, but it looks like November could bring trouble in paradise for these two.

“The rivalry between Kyle and Theo heats up as Theo [continues to] develop a friendship with Lola. Meanwhile, Kyle will be given more responsibility, which involves spending more time in and out of the office with Summer.”

With Theo pushing so hard in his friendship with Lola and Kyle realizing he still has feelings for Summer while they spend so much time together, things could come crashing down for “Kola” before they even celebrate their first holiday season as a married couple. Plus, there’s the whole situation with Kyle’s family getting a new family member in the form of Eric Vanderway (John Briddell), who happens to share a last name with Theo. With Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) working to protect the Abbott family image, Kyle might find they don’t have time to give him any advice on his relationship woes. Can these two work things out before it is too late to save their new marriage?

Elsewhere, although Victor (Eric Braeden) recently handed the reigns to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises, he and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) work to repair the issues that Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return caused the Newman family. Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) decides to run for office, and Nikki finds herself remembering her political past, and she has a strong reaction to Nick’s news.

Everything won’t be roses for Nick, though, as Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds herself embroiled in something that causes her to rely on her skills as a con artist. It looks like Chelsea and Nick’s reunion might be at risk.

“Trouble finds Chelsea in a big way, forcing her to resort to her con-artist past and rely on Kevin and Chloe to help keep her one step ahead of an adversary,” Griffith said. “A dangerous situation will place Adam front and center in Chelsea’s orbit — much to Nick’s dismay.”

In Devon’s (Bryton James) world, he also experiences some relationship drama. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) does not love Amanda (Mishael Morgan) remaining in their lives. Although it looked like Amanda would leave Genoa City, Nate (Sean Dominic) asks her to stay to help him with his legal problems that result from his involvement in Victor’s recent scheme. Now, Elena and Devon have the complication of Amanda, and that may not be healthy for their lives together, especially since Amanda looks just like Devon’s late wife, Hilary.

Devon also has another complication with Katherine’s will. He agreed to give the money to Cane (Daniel Goddard), but Jill (Jess Walton) realized that there’s the possibility that her ex-husband and Cane’s dad, Colin (Tristan Rogers) could be behind the whole thing.

“Cane will take matters into his own hands to prove his innocence, and viewers can expect Jill to be front and center as she searches for answers,” said Griffith.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is scheming, and she manages to do something that is a game-changer for herself, Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Chelsea. It looks like Phyllis’s partners were too caught up in other things to realize what she’s been doing.

One relationship bright spot includes Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) first anniversary, and these two will celebrate. However, it remains unclear as to whether they’ll take things to the next level with a wedding. Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) try to focus on each other despite the possible distraction that Adam Newman presents for them as they embark on their second try.

Finally, Griffith revealed that “residents are put in serious danger,” which brings Paul (Doug Davidson) front and center to help keep them out of harm’s way.