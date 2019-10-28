‘Bachelor’ Alum Danielle Lombard Stuns In Strapless White Bikini On Instagram

Danielle Lombard stunned her fans on Instagram when she kicked off the week sporting a skimpy little bikini. The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star looked like a total smokeshow as she flaunted her curves online.

In the photo, Danielle is seen sitting on a couch as she gazes away from the camera with a sexy expression on her face. The reality star wore a strapless white bikini, which flaunted her ample cleavage, tiny waist, toned abs, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Lombard, or “D-Lo” as her fellow Bachelor stars refer to her, wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulder. She accessorized her look with layered chains around her neck and some white polish on her fingernails.

Danielle also opted for a full face of makeup, which consisted of defined brows, long lashes, and pink eyeshadow. She added coral blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Danielle opens up about being an entrepreneur, which means that her office turns into anywhere that she may be — from her home to a hotel room — as she promoted a daytime hotel-booking platform.

Meanwhile, fans are used to seeing Danielle in a bikini as she basically lived in one during her stint on Bachelor in Paradise back in 2017.

During that season, Lombard made headlines for coming to the island and getting in between the already-established couple of Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman. However, neither woman ended up with Dean, who eventually returned to the show’s most recent season and found love with Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

After her time on the show, Danielle revealed that there were big changes made to the way that the series was handling the sex and alcohol on set. She revealed that the cast was only allowed to have two drinks within an hour, and that they had to make sure there was consent before engaging in any sexual contact with another cast member.

“It definitely changed the mood of things. If you can imagine, you’re having this physical chemistry with someone and you want things to progress, and then all of a sudden you have to be like, ‘Hey, do you verbally consent to doing this?’ It kind of kills the moment,'” Danielle Lombard previously told the Hollywood Reporter of the changes to the popular show.