Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking Hot In Knotted Crop Top & Tight Miniskirt

Chanel West Coast looked smoking hot in her recent Instagram stories as she showcased yet another sizzling outfit. The Ridiculousness star is no stranger to flaunting her slamming body, having recently flashed plenty of flesh in a Princess Jasmine Halloween costume.

Chanel was rocking a sparkly ensemble in this particular update, squeezing her curves into a racy two-piece comprised of a crop top with a fun knotted detail at the bust, plus a matching miniskirt. Both were silver, very glittery, and doing wonders for Chanel’s silhouette. The crop top was long-sleeved and sported an off-the-shoulder design. The top was also dangerously low-cut, affording a healthy view of the rapper’s cleavage. Meanwhile, the tight high-waisted skirt was hugging Chanel’s every curve, showing off her trim waist and toned thighs. Chanel’s flat stomach was also on display.

Chanel’s stories mostly showed her posing with friends and looking happy. She was glammed-up to the nines, rocking a full face of makeup from highlighter on her cheekbones to blue eyeshadow and black mascara. While Chanel does have a history of showing up with brightly colored hair – blue and pink locks have recently been seen on her – she was a brunette in this update. Her hair was worn down and away from her face. Chanel accessorized her look with pendant crystal earrings in silver, a thin necklace, and a large ring. Her nails were painted a fun shade of peach.

Chanel’s stories also showed her rocking the outfit while rapping. The MTV star is now arguably better known for her music career, having released a fair amount of new beats this year. Chanel’s recent tracks have included “Sharon Stoned,” “Old Fashioned,” and “Anchor.”

While the star is known for exuding confidence, she had previously mentioned that being a woman in the hip-hop industry can be a struggle. Speaking to Too Fab, West Coast admitted that the career she’s chosen is a tough one, although she did express gratitude towards those who are supportive of her.

“It’s hard being a woman in the hip-hop game, but I’m lucky to have good people around me who have had my back,” Chanel said.

“I think hip-hop doesn’t give women as much of a chance as it gives guys. I think it’s also very competitive with the women, too. I think that we need to come together more. If we came together more, there’d be more of us in hip-hop rather than being so competitive and trying to act like there should only be one of us, because I do know a few female hip-hop artists like that,” she added.