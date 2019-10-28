Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Rare Photo Of 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah: ‘Making Slime!’

Carrie's giving fans one of their best look yet at her 4-year-old son's face.

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a rare look at her 4-year-old son as they spent their day off together making some slime. In a seriously adorable photo Underwood posted to her Instagram stories (which can also be seen on Twitter) on October 28, the youngster could be seen spending a fun day with his mom as he dipped his hands into some green goo.

Giving a sneak peek into her life as a mom of two (she and husband Mike Fisher are also parents to 9-month-old son Jacob) the “Southbound” singer gave fans their best look her son’s face in months as she shared an insight into their fun activity day.

Underwood and Fisher only rarely share snaps of their two boys, which are usually taken from behind to protect their privacy, though the sweet new photo showed more of Isaiah’s face as he had a big smile on his face during play time.

Though little Jacob wasn’t visible in the new snap, his highchair could be seen next to the 4-year-old who appeared to be sporting a pair of matching Toy Story nightwear.

In the caption, Carrie told her 9.1 million Instagram followers that the family were “kicking our day off making slime!!!”

The star and her boys enjoyed a day off in between shows on her hugely successful “Cry Pretty Tour 360.” Underwood performed a gig at Sioux Falls’ Denny Sanford Premier Center on October 27 and will take to the stage again on October 29 at Chicago’s United Center.

The Chicago performance will mark the penultimate show of the massive tour – which sees the American Idol Season 4 winner perform for fans in the round – as Carrie is set to wrap things up at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Halloween.

Underwood – who recently showed off a pretty bizarre body part in a sparkly mini dress during a recent tour stop – has previously opened up about how much both of her boys are loving being on the road as part of her latest tour, which has seen her perform in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

“They love it. Well, I mean, Jake would be fine no matter where we were,” the country superstar said during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, per E! News.

She then went on to reveal the super cute job her eldest son has taken on while on the road.

“Somebody recently called him ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” Carrie shared on the late night talk show earlier this month. “He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”