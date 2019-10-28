Marie Osmond Shares Life Lesson About Mental Health On Instagram

Marie Osmond shared a life lesson about mental health on Instagram by using an analogy her own mother Olive Osmond taught her when she was a young girl. It is a story about taking something broken and making it beautiful. She shared it with her 200,000 followers as a message of hope and inspiration.

Marie revealed that when she was a little girl, she broke one of her mother’s china dishes. After which, her mother told her a story of when she herself was a young girl, and she had also broken expensive glassware that belonged to her grandmother. Instead of reacting in anger, Olive’s grandmother told her not to worry as the item that Olive believed to be so precious was just made of sand, and that it was okay to clean it up and toss it out.

Marie also referred to this story when her own eight children were young and something special was accidentally broken.

Marie then explained the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which is the art of repairing pottery with a substance that contains powdered gold, silver, or platinum. It then makes the item even more valuable than before, making what once would be considered unusable a precious item once again.

Marie posted the comment in order to help those who may feel they are broken or lost and alone in the world. She revealed that her beliefs tell her that no one is truly broken and our flaws and how we put ourselves back together are what makes us unique in the world.

As a person who has dealt with depression, Marie regularly posts messages of hope and forgiveness to her followers. The New York Daily News reported that the only Osmond sister among eight brothers suffered severe postpartum depression after the birth of her son in 1999.

Marie said, as reported by the article, that one day she walked down her stairs and gave the baby to his nanny. Osmond told the nanny that she had to leave the family home because there was “something really wrong” and walked to her car.

“When I switched on the engine, something overpowering moved inside of me, something from the deepest part of my soul. My body was racked with hysterical crying and I began to understand for the first time why a person would want to take their own life,” the singer once revealed.

Loading...

Marie’s then-husband Brian Blosil would eventually find his troubled wife and spoke to her, trying to ease her fears. Her mother Olive also revealed to her daughter that after the birth of her last child Jimmy, she too experienced depression. This reportedly eased Marie’s fears, and she saw a doctor, who prescribed medication to regulate her extreme feelings.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Marie Osmond discussed her relationship with Andy Gibb on The Talk, surprising fans with the information that she dated the handsome 1970s singer.

Marie Osmond is a panelist on CBS’s The Talk alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Sharon Osbourne. She will wrap up an 11-year run working alongside her brother, Donny Osmond, at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this November.