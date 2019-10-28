Constance Nunes Slays In Skintight Black Dress While Flaunting Her Flawless Figure

Constance Nunes slayed in yet another revealing look this week when she appeared at an event for the unveiling of the brand new Porsche. The car mechanic was dressed to kill in a little black dress that put all of her enviable curves on full display.

In the photo, Constance looks smoking hot in the form-fitting black dress. The gown hugged Nunes’ hourglass shape, showing off her toned arms, small waist, curvy hips, lean legs, and her abundant cleavage.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Constance jazzed up her sexy look with a black cuff around her arm, a bracelet on her wrist, a black handbag, and some clear heels.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips.

Constance stood in front of a gorgeous white Porsche, which was likely a thrill for the car lover, who is often seen driving around in her vintage Mustang, which she lovingly refers to as “baby stang,” on social media.

According to Driving Line, Constance’s father owned his own auto shop, and it was he who passed down his love of vehicles to his daughter. Nunes has previously revealed that he inspired her at an early age and made her want to be a part of the automotive world.

“I can’t really put an age on it,” she said. “Ever since I can remember, I’ve always been involved [with cars].”

Although Constance tied the knot with her longtime love earlier this year, the model spoke with Maxim back in 2018 about how a man could grab her attention.

“Pull up in a muscle car or on a dirt bike with questionable tattoos and a Metallica T-shirt on,” she admitted.

She also dished on what her perfect date would look like, which may surprise some of her fans.

“My perfect date would be going to see a drag race or monster truck rally. I like that kind of stuff. Something loud and fun and then follow it up with In-N-Out and beer in the bed of a truck just hanging out,” Constance Nunes told the magazine, showing off her laid-back style in the process.