Anna Katharina Teases Fans In Cheetah-Print Bathing Suit: ‘Meow’

Anna Katharina might not have been wearing a Halloween costume, but she was certainly every bit the sexy vixen in her latest Instagram update. In the steamy snap, the beauty wore a cheetah-print bathing suit that put her curves on display.

The one-piece suit featured a high-cut leg that showed off Anna’s long, toned legs. The snug number also accentuated Anna’s hourglass shape. To add a sexy vibe to the photos, Anna pulled the straps over her shoulders.

The beauty wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows and smoky eyes. She wore her hair down and brushed back in loose waves.

Anna was on a bed for the shots. In the first photo, she faced the camera while leaning on one arm. The camera captured most of her front side as she looked off to the side with a sultry look on her face. Her bare shoulder as well as her hips were on display.

The second snap showed Anna as she sat on one hip facing the camera. The position called attention to the round curve of her hip. She held the front of her bathing suit to keep it from falling down, revealing a nice bit of cleavage. Posing with a coquettish look on her face, Anna looked stunning.

In the post’s caption, Anna told her fans good morning, adding a cheeky “meow.” Her fans thought she looked fabulous in the snaps and told her so.

“You are stunning!” one fan said.

“Sexy wildcat,” commented a second admirer.

“Rawr!” quipped wrote a third follower.

“Gorgeous. Flawless and fantastic body,” said a fourth fan.

If Anna has anything, it is a gorgeous figure. A quick look through her Instagram page shows that she has a body worthy of envy, and she makes everything she wears look good. She seems to have a preference for two-piece bathing suits. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she looked amazing in a cute floral bikini.

The beauty recently celebrated two years with her boyfriend Davey Fisher, who is a personal trainer. Judging by their Instagram accounts, the two seem to be smitten with each other. In a recent post, Anna wrote how it felt like the past two years have flown by, and he also shared something similar in one of his posts.

Loading...

The two definitely look happy together.

Fans wanting to keep up with what is going on with Anna can follow her Instagram account.