Bond Girl Ana de Armas Stuns In A String Bikini While Emerging From The Sea

Ana de Armas made Daily Mail‘s headlines today for frolicking on the beach while on vacation. The newest Bond girl looked like a total knockout in the latest bikini photo, which was captured by the newspaper.

In the image, Ana wore a tiny string bikini with a paisley print. Here, Ana was emerging from the sea, smiling and wearing shades. The photo showed her solo, with nothing but crashing waves as a backdrop. The full-length image showed Ana’s sensational figure best, although the image of the Latina’s swimwear wasn’t very clear in the newspaper’s report.

An Instagram update from Ana in the same two-piece offered a much better view of her look. The bikini worn by the Cuban was mostly a dark shade of blue and was jazzed up by turquoise and red prints. The style and colors did wonders for Ana’s slender and fit frame. These social media images were captioned with the word “honeymoon.”

Daily Mail was quick to draw a comparison between Ana’s emergence from the water and similar captured moments of prior Bond girls. Halle Berry’s exit from the sea during Die Another Day was mentioned, as was Ursula Andress’ ocean moment back in 1962.

Ana will make her debut in the 007 franchise in No Time to Die, where she will be playing James Bond‘s love interest. While starring alongside A-list actor Daniel Craig is a big deal, this won’t be the first time that Ana has had a Hollywood heavyweight as her co-star. She previously worked alongside Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049.

Opening up to Harper’s Bazaar about fame, Ana spoke about keeping it real and not letting high-profile gigs go to her head.

“For me, fame may be in response to my work, but I don’t focus on that result. I want to think and put my energy into the journey, that’s what I enjoy the most. I don’t personally feel like my life has changed. Despite fame, I always look for normalcy in my life and that’s what makes me the happiest, so it’s how I try to keep it. Maybe that’s the reason I feel like I’ve coped so well,” she told the magazine back in April.

Loading...

Ana may speak of a normal lifestyle, but her social media is already showing some high-end stuff. For example, prior to posting her bikini snaps, Ana shared an image of herself near a private jet.