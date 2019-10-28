Kailyn Lowry Reveals Text From Jo Rivera During Hawaii Trip: ‘Back To The Courtroom’

Kailyn Lowry finds herself in some hot water on Tuesday night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 after taking her oldest son to Hawaii over his father’s visitation time. In a new preview released by PEOPLE, Kail reveals a text message she received from her oldest son’s father, Jo Rivera, while on the trip.

While talking to a friend, Kail explained, “Jo texted I got the text at like 2:30 in the morning on the Fourth of July. ‘Happy Fourth of July, coming by at 9am to get Isaac, see you soon.’ He knew that I was already in Hawaii because for three days I had been posting it.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn admitted she was well aware of the implications in taking her son to Hawaii on Jo’s parenting time. She opened up about it on her Coffee Convos podcast and revealed that she thought it was “worth it.”

She revealed that Jo then sent her text saying, “I asked to have my son today, you agreed to that when you signed the custody agreement. Back to the courtroom, see you there.”

While Jo didn’t seem too happy to learn that Kailyn had taken their son to Hawaii during his visitation time, Kail admitted that she didn’t know what would happen.

“I don’t know if he actually filed for contempt of court.”

Kailyn Lowry was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was on that episode that she and Jo Rivera found out they were expecting their son together. The two tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Their co-parenting has played out on Teen Mom 2 and, over the years, they have gotten along relatively well. In fact, Kailyn was even in attendance at Jo’s wedding to his girlfriend Vee Torres.

For nearly a decade, Kail has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2. Fans have watched her ups and downs, which, in addition to co-parenting with Jo Rivera, have also included her marriage to Javi Marroquin. The two married in 2012 and had one son together. Their marriage played out over the years, and while they tried to make their relationship work, they divorced in 2017. Her co-parenting relationship with Javi has also been shown on Teen Mom 2.

Fans can tune in to the all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday night to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and her co-parenting drama.