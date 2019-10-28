Australian Model Madi Edwards Showcases Her Killer Curves In Tight Latex Mini Dress For ‘Alter Ego’ Costume

Madi Edwards is killing the Halloween game this year.

On Sunday, October 27, the Australian model took to her Instagram page to share not one, but two photos of her Halloween costume, and the look was an instant hit with her 697,000 followers. In the caption of her post, the 24-year-old described the look as her “alter ego,” though it appears that the character wasn’t specific to her.

The model tagged herself as Miley Cyrus in the first of the duo of snaps, an apparent indication that she had actually transformed into Ashley O., who was the singer’s stage character in her Season 5 episode of Black Mirror.

Regardless of whether or not Madi was paying homage to the former Disney Channel star’s Black Mirror role, or was showing off her own alternate personality, one thing was clear — the model slayed her Halloween costume this year.

Her look included a nude, latex mini dress that clung tight to the babe’s killer curves in all of the right ways, highlighting her hourglass silhouette that she often flaunts on her Instagram page.

Madi was crouched down low in the set of snaps, exposing the truly skintight nature of the garment that provided the perfect outline of her curvy booty and flat midsection. It fell dangerously low on the blond bombshell’s chest to flash a teasing glimpse of cleavage, while its short hemline upped the ante of the look even more. The dress just barely grazed to the babe’s upper thighs, allowing her to showcase her sculpted legs as she impressively balanced in a pair of nude heels to pose for the snap.

To complete her look, the Aussie beauty covered up her platinum locks with a short, light purple wig, which some fans may recall was a signature piece of the Black Mirror pop star’s look. Madi also sported a full face of makeup that included a red lip, shimmering pink eye shadow, and thick, winged eyeliner that made her piercing blue eyes and striking features pop.

Fans of the social media sensation had nothing but love for Madi’s Halloween look. The double Instagram update racked up more than 10,000 likes within less than 20 hours since going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You rocked this look,” one person wrote, while another simply said that they were “obsessed.”

“You look amazing,” commented a third fan.

While not always in a Halloween costume, Madi is often on social media showing off her incredible figure. The Instagram model did just that in another recent upload that saw her showing off her impressive bikini body in the beach in a skimpy neon green two-piece — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.