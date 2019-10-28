Tim McGraw, 52, Flaunts Ripped Body In Gym Photo: ‘Best Shape Of My Life’

Tim McGraw showed off his insanely toned body in a new gym shot after losing 40 pounds.

Country music superstar Tim McGraw shared a new photo of himself in “the best shape of [his] life” at the age of 52. The popular singer took to Instagram over the weekend to put his ripped body on show for the world to see by sharing a gym photo that showed his bulging biceps in a gray tank top as he got a workout in after dropping 40 pounds.

The snap, which the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer shared with his 2.4 million followers on October 27, showed his impressive muscles. He looked fitter than ever after celebrating his 52nd birthday back in May.

Rocking the gray sleeveless top with a matching hat on his head, Faith Hill‘s husband looked seriously ripped as he looked off into the distance during his workout session. He impressed fans with an inspiring message for his millions of followers in the caption.

Tim shared the story of his fitness journey in the lengthy message, which has more than 91,000 likes, before admitting that he made the choice to go from being in “good shape” to now being in the “best shape of my life.”

Understandably, the comments section was flooded with praise from Tim’s many fans. Several responded with a whole lot of praise for the fit country singer.

“Wow,” one person wrote after seeing the star’s ripped body on display on social media.

Another commenter wrote, “Well said! Inspired!!” with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look great,” another comment on Tim’s snap read. “Glad your [SIC] taking time for you and good health.”

The star also used “#GritAndGrace,” referring to his new fitness book, which is set for release on November 5.

Tim followed up his weekend post with another inspiring message on October 28, this time posting a photo of himself in the gym with his Instagram followers as he wrote the quote “Ya gotta believe” on a mirror.

“Life served me a good lesson in humility, and that led me to starting over from close to scratch,” he said of his impressive fitness journey. “I leapt out of a slump at age forty, hit full stride at forty-five, and now at fifty-two it’s coming together quite nicely.”

Tim – who had fans swooning last year after he uploaded the sweetest birthday message for his wife to social media – has been very open about turning his life around through health and fitness, previously revealing that he dropped a very impressive 40 pounds by changing up his lifestyle, as reported by Country Living.

He also explained while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June that it was his daughter who suggested he needed to lose weight, as he admitted he hit the gym the very next day and also cut out alcohol from his diet.

“My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids,” Tim said in the interview. “I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids.”