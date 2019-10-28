‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Tiny Pink Lingerie

Maitland Ward stunned her social media followers on Sunday night when she shared a racy new lingerie snap that was sure to get pulses racing as her fans scrolled through their feeds.

In the sexy photo, the former Boy Meets World star is seen sitting on her bed as she wears nothing but a baby pink bra to showcase her eye-popping cleavage, and a pair of matching silk panties. The ensemble flaunted Maitland’s flat tummy and rock hard abs, as well as her curvy hips, toned arms, and lean legs.

Maitland wore her fiery red hair pulled back into a bun behind her head and left two strands loose to frame her face. The actress also rocked a full glam look, opting for darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and brown eyeliner. She also wore pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and some bright red lipstick to complete the sexy style.

Ward’s fans absolutely loved the photo, and flocked to share their appreciation for the post online, giving the snap nearly 40,000 likes and almost 500 comments in the first 10 hours after it was posted.

“You always stop me in my tracks,” one of Maitland’s followers commented on the post.

“Your smile and eyes outshine the stars,” another fan stated.

“Something about your pretty blue eyes that stick out in this sexy picture,” a third comment read.

“Busty babe,” another admirer said.

Although Maitland is best known for portraying the character of Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World, the actress has shifted her career path in the years since the hit teen series ended.

Ward is now well known in the cosplay community as she hits up comic book events dressed as some of her favorite characters. Recently she’s even moved from the small screen to the adult entertainment industry, staring in her first film, which is titled Drive.

“I’ve been opened up to so many more opportunities because I do this. I think I would be limited if I stuck in just a certain typecast situation. Now people think of me in a totally new way and are discovering me new. So, I want to bring more adult [actresses into the] mainstream,” Maitland recently told TMZ when asked if she was worried doing adult videos may hurt her career.

Maitland Ward also added that she is simply being her authentic self through her work, and wants to show the world just that without caring what others think of her.