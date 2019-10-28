Kylie Jenner Annoyed That Kim Kardashian Skipped A Photoshoot And Took Off To Costa Rica

Kim Kardashian recruited her sisters for an ad campaign for her brand. Skims. but ended up ditching them and missing her own photoshoot.

Kim Kardashian just launched her new brand of shapewear, Skims, which is meant to help women feel more confident in their skin, regardless of their body type. Kim got all of her sisters together to do an ad campaign for the brand. However, when they showed up for the photoshoot, she was nowhere to be found. Instead, she was on a boat in Costa Rica, according to Cosmopolitan.

Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, was not pleased after she had agreed to do the favor for her sister and she wasn’t even there. The preview of next weekend’s episode of the family’s reality television series, Keeping up with the Kardashians, shows a ticked-off-looking Kylie calling Kim to ask where she is.

“You’re not at the shoot?” Kylie can be heard asking.

The camera then shifts to Kim, who is on a fancy boat, taking selfies and enjoying the sun. She then explains that she’d been under a lot of stress lately and simply needed a vacation with her children to relax and unwind.

Kim does have a lot going on lately, considering the launch of her new brand, raising her four young children, North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam, and studying for law school. In addition, her husband, Kanye West, just dropped his highly-anticipated gospel rap album, Jesus is King, and is now planning to go on tour as soon as possible to promote the music. While he goes on tour, Kim would be down a helping hand in regards to taking care of the kids. But that’s not the primary reason that Kim is hesitant to support her husband’s tour.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim is worried about what the added stress of traveling and constant shows would do to Kanye, particularly because his last tour in 2016 was an absolute disaster and ended up with the singer in the hospital for exhaustion. According to inside sources, Kim would prefer that Kanye focuses on his mental health.

“Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns. She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too,” the source said.

Kanye has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has been known to be somewhat unpredictable and explosive in terms of his behavior. He’s also been known to make strange statements on social media and then later delete them.