Serena Williams Is A Show-Stopper Singing Karaoke On A Fun Night Out

Serena Williams is known for her incredible work ethic: she is not just a tennis champion — considered by many to be the greatest of all time — but also a designer, activist, and social media star with close to 12 million followers. With all that on her plate, it’s little wonder that the tennis ace wanted a night out, and knew just how to let her hair down: by belting out some karaoke.

The star athlete has won 23 grand slam tournaments, as well as several Olympic medals. Now, it looks like she can add singing star to her résumé. after absolutely nailing her number. For the fun evening, Serena chose to belt out Bon Jovi’s 1986 classic “Livin’ On A Prayer” and she was so successful that fellow party-goers were singing along.

In a video captured by an audience member, which can be viewed at The Daily Mail, Serena looks happy and confident, often bending into the microphone to sing her lines and adding the occasional hair flip.

For the night out, Serena decided to wear chic black skinny jeans with a matching black top. Her shoes were lace-up boots, which looked to be both fashionable and comfortable. She accessorized with a leopard-print scarf, which had the added benefit of keeping her warm in the dropping London temperatures.

Serena’s hair was styled naturally, and featured bouncing ringlets.

This is far from the first time that Serena has done karaoke on a night out. There are multiple videos online of the tennis ace singing her heart out at various bars and restaurants. For example, she was seen in Miami singing to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” this past July at a Taco Tuesday event.

According to Page Six, Serena again nailed her number, unsurprising for such a competitive and talented person.

“Serena was really confident when she was on the mic, dancing around the room and breaking it down as she sang along to songs,” said the insider. “She had great energy.”

The night out comes after Serena has had two big successes. First was attending a wedding, where daughter Olympia served as a flower girl. The Williams-Ohanian family looked adorable as they posed together for a sweet Instagram shot.

Williams is also launching the newest season of her clothing line, S by Serena. In addition to taking photos of her latest collection, she also discussed expanding her empire by adding a line of children’s clothing, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.