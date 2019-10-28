‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers Via New Sneak Peek Tease Massive Halloween Reveals

A new video sneak peek indicates that there is a crazy week of episodes on the way for fans of General Hospital. Spoilers from the clip indicate that the week of October 28 will focus on big Halloween celebrations throughout Port Charles and teasers promise that multiple significant reveals are on the way.

The new weekly preview clip shared via Instagram dishes out plenty of juicy General Hospital spoilers. One of the most notable moments shows Ava Jerome seemingly confronting the person who has been keeping a close eye on her for a while. Will this be Nikolas Cassadine as many fans suspect?

The new video also gives viewers a glimpse at how some of the couples in Port Charles will be dressing for Halloween. Willow Tait and Harrison Chase are pairing up as Jessie and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, while Ava is portraying Cruella de Vil from The Hundred and One Dalmations.

The portrait of Helena Cassadine will be incorporated into the chaos of the week and there’s a hint of a mysterious, creepy shower scene on the way too. General Hospital spoilers detail that Scott Baldwin will seemingly haul off and smack Dr. Kevin Collins in court, or at least daydream about it. In addition, Dr. Kim Nero will slap Julian Jerome at some point, too.

Lulu Spencer Falconeri and Dustin Phillips will spend time together and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Michael Corinthos and Sasha Gilmore will encounter some tense moments in their relationship.

Viewers will learn the judge’s decision in regard to Franco Baldwin’s competency and General Hospital spoilers suggest that this won’t go Elizabeth Webber Baldwin and Scott’s way. Franco will get an offer of some sort from Sonny Corinthos as the week plays out and Cameron Webber will reach out to Jason Morgan to apologize.

Alexis Davis will become ill, thinking she has the flu, but this is surely the poisoning initiated by Kendra Lennon beginning to take effect. Jasper Jacks and Hayden Barnes will be comparing notes at some point and viewers will see plenty of Brad and Lucas this week too.

Fans have been promised multiple big revelations this week, but they probably shouldn’t count on the truth about Wiley being Jonah coming out quite yet. Is Nikolas alive and back in Port Charles? What is the scoop on that codicil of Mikkos’ that everybody’s searching for so desperately?

General Hospital spoilers hint that the week of October 28 will be filled with buzzworthy developments and viewers can’t wait to get started.