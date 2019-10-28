Gwen Stefani Rocks Mini Skirt and Fishnet Tights: ‘I Needed That’

“Hollaback Girl” Gwen Stefani delighted her fans with two new updates on Sunday. In the first, she sizzled in a cowgirl-themed ensemble, wearing fishnet tights, a short miniskirt, and cowboy boots. In the second, she posed for a sweet selfie with none other than singing legend Gloria Estefan.

Gwen has been keeping busy: in addition to her singing career, she also currently stars as a judge on The Voice and is in a relationship with co-star Blake Shelton. However, it seems that the bleached blond beauty is able juggle it all seamlessly.

In her first post, Gwen is pictured at her weekend concert, walking down a set of stairs onstage with a microphone in her hand. Her hair is pulled into a chic high ponytail, and she is sure to don her trademark cherry red lips. For attire, she wears a cowgirl inspired white blouse, with floral embroidery and campy gold fringe around the bust. The top is paired with a tiny blue miniskirt, which compliments the top with the same floral embroidery and gold fringe around the hem.

The skirt is also high-waisted, highlighting Gwen’s hourglass figure, much to her fans’ delight. Gwen paired the outfit with a pair of black fishnet tights and white cowboy boots that match her blouse with the same rose motif.

The post racked up over 52,000 likes and more than 300 comments within 24 hours.

“You were a dream, truly amazing,” raved a fan about her performance, adding three red hearts.

“Everything,” added another follower, with a hallelujah hand emoji.

“Gorgeous,” chimed in a third user, with three red roses.

In her caption, Gwen sweetly thanked her fans for the show, saying that she “needed” it.

It seems as if Gwen’s legion of fans weren’t the only ones to enjoy the show, because in a follow-up post, the Voice judge revealed that another famous face was in the crowd. This celeb was none other than Latina pop queen Gloria Estefan.

Gloria posted a sweet selfie of the two of them on her Instagram feed, which Gwen then re-posted. In the caption, the “Turn The Beat Around”singer gushed about Gwen’s performance.

The picture itself showed the two women close up. The “Sweet Escape” crooner offers the camera a smile, while Gloria puckers up.

The picture earned over 46,000 likes and more than 330 comments.

