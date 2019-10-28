Keith Urban Is ‘Proud’ Of Carrie Underwood As They Go Head-To-Head

Keith's opening up about Carrie ahead of the CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are about to go head-to-head for a hugely popular award, but it sounds like there’s most certainly no bad blood between the twosome. They’re competing for the coveted Entertainer of the Year award at the 2019 CMA Awards next month. In a new interview, Keith talked about going up against Carrie for the gong and revealed that he’s very “proud” of his fellow country music superstar.

Speaking about their nominations in a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Keith told the outlet the following.

“I’m really proud of her, and she’s rightly so in that category, as are a lot others that aren’t in that category this year, every year.”

“But I’m really proud of her, particularly because of the massive tour,” the star continued of the mom of two, who he teamed up with to release their funky duet “The Fighter” back in 2016. “She did the 360 Tour. It’s a huge success everywhere.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Underwood, Urban, or one of the other nominees goes home with the biggest award of the night when the 2019 CMA Awards airs on ABC on November 13. The “A Little Bit of Everything” singer added in the interview.

“And we’ll see what happens this year.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Notably, Urban and Underwood have a long friendship, having crossed paths multiple times over their lengthy careers in the country music world.

As well as teaming up for “The Fighter,” the two have performed together on multiple occasions, and even joined forces to tour together back in 2008 as they headed across the U.S. for their joint “Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Carnival Ride Tour.”

But Keith’s not the only person showing support for Carrie as they both go up against Garth Brooks, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton for the Entertainer of the Year award this year.

Earlier this month, Miranda Lambert made it very clear who she was voting for as she shared a very lengthy post to Instagram praising Carrie – who’s the only woman nominated in the category – and all her hard work over the past several months.

Loading...

Support for Carrie ahead of the big awards show has also come from her tour mates, Runaway June. The country music trio, who are currently serving as a support act on her “Cry Pretty 360 Tour,” gushed over the star in a recent interview where they made it clear that they too want to see her go home with the trophy.

“I was so excited to see that, because I can’t think of someone else who’s more deserving of Entertainer of the Year. It’s time for Carrie Underwood to win that,” bandmember Naomi Cooke told PopCulture.com last month.

Underwood will be hosting the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire when they air live across the U.S. from Nashville on November 13.