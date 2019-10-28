Keith Urban Is ‘Proud’ Of Carrie Underwood As They Go Head-To-Head

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are about to go head-to-head for a hugely popular award, but it sounds like there’s most certainly no bad blood between the twosome. They’re competing for the coveted Entertainer of the Year award at the 2019 CMA Awards next month. In a new interview, Keith talked about going up against Carrie for the gong and revealed that he’s very “proud” of his fellow country music superstar.
Speaking about their nominations in a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Keith told the outlet the following.
“I’m really proud of her, and she’s rightly so in that category, as are a lot others that aren’t in that category this year, every year.”
“But I’m really proud of her, particularly because of the massive tour,” the star continued of the mom of two, who he teamed up with to release their funky duet “The Fighter” back in 2016. “She did the 360 Tour. It’s a huge success everywhere.”
Fans will have to wait and see if Underwood, Urban, or one of the other nominees goes home with the biggest award of the night when the 2019 CMA Awards airs on ABC on November 13. The “A Little Bit of Everything” singer added in the interview.
“And we’ll see what happens this year.”
Notably, Urban and Underwood have a long friendship, having crossed paths multiple times over their lengthy careers in the country music world.
As well as teaming up for “The Fighter,” the two have performed together on multiple occasions, and even joined forces to tour together back in 2008 as they headed across the U.S. for their joint “Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Carnival Ride Tour.”
But Keith’s not the only person showing support for Carrie as they both go up against Garth Brooks, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton for the Entertainer of the Year award this year.
Earlier this month, Miranda Lambert made it very clear who she was voting for as she shared a very lengthy post to Instagram praising Carrie – who’s the only woman nominated in the category – and all her hard work over the past several months.
Its fall weather in Nashville! Sitting here on my porch, I realize with the chill in the air that it’s getting closer to Nov which means my birthday month and @CMAawards final voting time. Entertainer Of The Year is the big one So I’m gonna share my two cents. ????Keith- a friend and a hero of mine. He took me on tour in 2005. The first big tour I ever got to be part of. He belived in me when I was a baby artist and I will be forever grateful. ????Garth – In Pieces. My first cassette tape I bought with my own money from doing chores. My first concert, Texas stadium 1993. The beginning of a twinkle in my eye. It was life changing. ????Eric -one of the best songwriters of all time in my opinion. He turns a phrase like no other. I’ve had the pleasure of writing with him and he is someone that will push say something in a different way. ????Chris- the kind of voice & songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder. A sound that can’t be beat. Period. ????Carrie- The Entertainer Of The Year. Because… Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart. @carrieunderwood is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie. She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing “How Great Thou Art” do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch! ????#Carrieon #EOTY
Support for Carrie ahead of the big awards show has also come from her tour mates, Runaway June. The country music trio, who are currently serving as a support act on her “Cry Pretty 360 Tour,” gushed over the star in a recent interview where they made it clear that they too want to see her go home with the trophy.
“I was so excited to see that, because I can’t think of someone else who’s more deserving of Entertainer of the Year. It’s time for Carrie Underwood to win that,” bandmember Naomi Cooke told PopCulture.com last month.
Underwood will be hosting the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire when they air live across the U.S. from Nashville on November 13.