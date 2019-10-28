Serena Williams Shows Off Toned Legs In Sizzling Printed Dress

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is a woman of many talents. In addition to excelling with a racket in her hand, she’s also a fashionista who loves to design gorgeous pieces. Lately, Serena has been delighting her 11.8 million Instagram followers with looks from her own brand, Serena.

In her latest Instagram update, Serena posed in front of a white brick wall and wore a stunning dress from her company. The dress had long sleeves and a belted-tie waist that emphasized her figure. The hem of the dress itself came to the knee, but there was a scandalous slit up the side that allowed Serena to expose an insane amount of her toned legs. The black-and-white pattern on the dress was eye-catching and looked flawless on Serena, and she wore her hair down in perfect curls.

She added a little extra style to the outfit by rocking a pair of black stiletto booties that gave the tennis superstar a few extra inches of height, and made her legs look even more incredible.

Serena revealed in the caption of the post that she wore the outfit to an important event put on by Forbes, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the look. The post received over 95,700 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Serena’s fans took to the comments section.

“The shoes lady are on point! Looking fabulous as ever!” one follower commented.

Another fan said “yes booties & bootie and legs and face… just yes.”

“Literally a queen,” another follower remarked.

Loading...

“You’re killing it,” one fan added.

In addition to sharing stunning snaps of herself in pieces from her clothing line, Serena also shares plenty of glimpses into what her life at home with her family is like.

One of her favorite things to share on Instagram is instances where she twins with her daughter, Olympia. While Serena has matched her outfit with her daughter’s ensemble before, in a recent picture, she opted to match her pose instead. In the shot, Olympia stood outside in a purple top and diapers, and stretched her arms over her head. Serena stood behind her in a pair of white Daisy Dukes and a simple white tank, and mirrored Olympia’s pose for the picture.

Serena doesn’t include quite as many shots of herself and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, as some of her followers may like, but she always gives little glimpses into her down time.