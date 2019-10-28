Kailyn Lowry And Leah Messer’s Kids Meet Up At The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Taping In Adorable Photo

Over the weekend, the cast of Teen Mom 2 traveled to New York City to film the reunion special. In recent years, the cast haven’t been bringing their children to the tapings after a fight broke out on stage a few years back, but for the most recent taping, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer brought their kids. Leah shared some sweet photos of the kids together over the weekend on Instagram.

One photo shared by Leah on her Instagram page shows her three daughters, Addie, Gracie, and Aliannah alongside Kail’s sons, Isaac and Lincoln, sitting on a blue couch. With the photo, Leah included a caption talking about the kids friendship.

“The 5 best friends that anyone could have #teenmom2 They’re so effing adorable!!!” Leah wrote.

It doesn’t appear that Kailyn brought her youngest son, Lux, to the taping, though. It is unclear if all of the kids appeared on set or filmed, but Leah’s kids did go out on stage. She shared a photo on Instagram of her three daughters on a couch on the main stage and Dr. Drew, host of the reunion special, is in the background.

“The babies had so much fun on set. I’m so proud of them!!” Leah wrote with the photo.

The reunion specials have had their share of drama in the past. In fact, ever since an on-set fight between Kailyn Lowry and Briana and Brittany DeJesus broke out a few years ago, the cast has been mostly separated while filming their segments. The cast has even resorted to filming on separate days in the past just to ensure there wouldn’t be any drama. However, it appears that there was indeed drama this year at the reunion.

In the past, Kailyn Lowry has been open about her frustrations with attending the reunions, but she still ends up going to film. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail recently revealed that there was drama at the reunion and that she doesn’t intend on attending another one. Kailyn didn’t go into specific details about what may or may not have happened to cause her unhappiness about the taping, but it sounds like there was drama of some sort occurring.

It is unclear when the reunion special will air on MTV, but fans can keep an eye out for it. In the meantime, they can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.