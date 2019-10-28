Lady Gaga Sports Tiny Daisy Dukes As She Recovers From Las Vegas Trip: ‘Should Be Illegal’

Lady Gaga may have gone too hard during her recent trip to Las Vegas. The singer posted the aftermath of her trip to Sin City and looked to be exhausted as she lay on the floor of her private plane sporting a comfy and casual outfit.

In the photo, Gaga rocks a pair of teeny tiny Daisy Dukes that showcase her lean legs. The singer is seen sprawled out on the floor as she flaunted her stems, pairing the denim shorts with an aqua-colored crew-neck sweatshirt and some fluffy black boots.

Gaga accessorized her look with a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses, a bright pink waist purse, and rings on her fingers. Her pink hair was pulled back behind her head, and she appeared to wear a minimal makeup look, which consisted of a fresh face and pink blush on her cheeks.

In the caption of the photo, the A Star is Born actress claims that spending 11 days in Las Vegas should be illegal and seems to need some major rest and relaxation in order to recover from the trip.

Gaga’s fans loved the comical photo, clicking the like button on the post over 1.2 million times and leaving nearly 12,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

“You’re the only reason to really go to Vegas,” one of the singer’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photograph.

“Even Gaga can’t handle Vegas for too long,” another fan stated.

“Gaga is Vegas roadkill,” a third comment declared.

“Ain’t that the truth,” another of Gaga’s fans agreed with her.

While in Vegas, the singer met up with Ashanti, and the two collaborated in an impromptu duet on stage at Brian Newman’s “After Dark” show at NoMad Restaurant, per the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Loading...

The singer is currently going back and forth to Vegas for her residency, and according to Good Morning America, she has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

The outlet reports that during a recent performance, Gaga told all of her fans that she would not be leaving the music game anytime soon, joking that she would likely still be performing well into her 90s.

“Don’t you worry I’m not going nowhere. I’m making new music. I’ll be a whole new me, over and over. And I’ll be just like Tony Bennett, I’ll be on stage when I’m 92,” Lady Gaga reportedly declared to her audience during her “Enigma” show in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.